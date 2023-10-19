Australian man battles kangaroo to rescue pet dog, viral video impresses internet

Headlines

Leo review, release live updates: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film opens to packed theatres, positive reviews

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande upset with Vicky Jain for this reason, fans compare them to Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

Viral video: Rats in train pantry caught on camera, Railways responds

'I wanted to become doctor, picked engineering because…’: ISRO chief Dr S Somanath makes stunning revelations

'This rotten mindset has to stop': Piyush Goyal slams Sharad Pawar's statement on Israel-Palestine conflict

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Leo review, release live updates: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film opens to packed theatres, positive reviews

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande upset with Vicky Jain for this reason, fans compare them to Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

Viral video: Rats in train pantry caught on camera, Railways responds

Amazing health benefits of cottage cheese (paneer)

7 ways to prevent Vitamin-D deficiency

Yoga poses to boost concentration

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Leo review, release live updates: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film opens to packed theatres, positive reviews

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande upset with Vicky Jain for this reason, fans compare them to Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

Delhi High Court restrains illegal streaming and broadcast of Bigg Boss, read details inside

HomeViral

Viral

Australian man battles kangaroo to rescue pet dog, viral video impresses internet

Mick Moloney, known for his martial arts expertise, faced off with a massive kangaroo in Mildura, Australia, as it attempted to drown his dog in a river.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 09:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the tranquil town of Mildura, Australia, a man named Mick Moloney, celebrated for his expertise in mixed martial arts and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, found himself in an extraordinary and unexpected face-off with a kangaroo. This astonishing tale unfolded in a dramatic encounter that was caught on video, providing viewers with a unique glimpse of courage and determination.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

The incident transpired when Mick Moloney, a resident of Mildura, was going about his day in the Australian outback. Out of nowhere, a colossal seven-foot kangaroo, driven by unknown motives, seized Moloney's beloved dog and attempted to drown it in a nearby river. The shocking confrontation was captured on video by none other than Mick Moloney himself and initially shared on TikTok by the Mildura Martial Arts School. While the original TikTok post has been removed, the remarkable footage can still be found on various social media platforms, including Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

The video begins with Moloney wading into the water, approaching the imposing kangaroo. His voice can be heard issuing a stern warning to the marsupial, as he threatens to resort to physical force if it does not release his faithful canine companion. At one point, the video becomes shaky as Moloney delivers a punch to the kangaroo, momentarily obscuring the view. When the recording resumes, both Moloney and his dog are seen emerging from the water, while the kangaroo remains in the river, perhaps bewildered by the swift and unexpected response.

In a subsequent clip, Moloney is seen checking on his dog and displaying his bloodied hand to the camera, a testament to the intensity of the encounter. Later, he recounted the gripping incident in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). Moloney explained that he was casually stretching on the riverbank when he noticed that his dog, Hatchi, an Akita breed, had gone missing. Upon scanning the area, his gaze met a startling sight—a massive kangaroo submerged in the river, its arms ensnared in a stranglehold around Hatchi. Water gushed from the dog's mouth, and he cried out in distress. Despite initial efforts to scare off the kangaroo with loud noises, Moloney had no choice but to confront the muscular creature directly, driven by an unwavering determination to save his cherished pet. In a touch of humor, he likened the kangaroo's physique to that of a freshly released convict, underscoring the surreal nature of this remarkable encounter.

Mick Moloney's bravery and quick thinking in the face of an unexpected and perilous situation have captured the hearts and attention of people worldwide. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

7th Pay Commission news: Good news for central govt employees, railways staff ahead of Diwali; check details here

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress cautious about releasing list of candidates after BJP's rebellion

DNA Explainer: India's legal stand on same-sex marriages and the Special Marriage Act

IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Match 17

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Tiger 3 is releasing on Sunday and not on a Friday, know why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE