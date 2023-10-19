Australian man battles kangaroo to rescue pet dog, viral video impresses internet

Mick Moloney, known for his martial arts expertise, faced off with a massive kangaroo in Mildura, Australia, as it attempted to drown his dog in a river.

In the tranquil town of Mildura, Australia, a man named Mick Moloney, celebrated for his expertise in mixed martial arts and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, found himself in an extraordinary and unexpected face-off with a kangaroo. This astonishing tale unfolded in a dramatic encounter that was caught on video, providing viewers with a unique glimpse of courage and determination.

The incident transpired when Mick Moloney, a resident of Mildura, was going about his day in the Australian outback. Out of nowhere, a colossal seven-foot kangaroo, driven by unknown motives, seized Moloney's beloved dog and attempted to drown it in a nearby river. The shocking confrontation was captured on video by none other than Mick Moloney himself and initially shared on TikTok by the Mildura Martial Arts School. While the original TikTok post has been removed, the remarkable footage can still be found on various social media platforms, including Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

The video begins with Moloney wading into the water, approaching the imposing kangaroo. His voice can be heard issuing a stern warning to the marsupial, as he threatens to resort to physical force if it does not release his faithful canine companion. At one point, the video becomes shaky as Moloney delivers a punch to the kangaroo, momentarily obscuring the view. When the recording resumes, both Moloney and his dog are seen emerging from the water, while the kangaroo remains in the river, perhaps bewildered by the swift and unexpected response.

In a subsequent clip, Moloney is seen checking on his dog and displaying his bloodied hand to the camera, a testament to the intensity of the encounter. Later, he recounted the gripping incident in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). Moloney explained that he was casually stretching on the riverbank when he noticed that his dog, Hatchi, an Akita breed, had gone missing. Upon scanning the area, his gaze met a startling sight—a massive kangaroo submerged in the river, its arms ensnared in a stranglehold around Hatchi. Water gushed from the dog's mouth, and he cried out in distress. Despite initial efforts to scare off the kangaroo with loud noises, Moloney had no choice but to confront the muscular creature directly, driven by an unwavering determination to save his cherished pet. In a touch of humor, he likened the kangaroo's physique to that of a freshly released convict, underscoring the surreal nature of this remarkable encounter.

Mick Moloney's bravery and quick thinking in the face of an unexpected and perilous situation have captured the hearts and attention of people worldwide.