Influencer Tayo Ricci recently sparked controversy after he posted a video featuring Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, asking "Who is she". The incident occurred during a beauty event for Tira when Ricci posed with Kabir Singh actress, later posted the clip on his Instagram handle and asked his followers if they knew her.

Ricci, dressed in an Indian cricket team jersey, was seen posing with Kiara Advani who was wearing an all-black dress at Tira event. The content creator posted the clip on Instagram and captioned it, "Anyone know who this girl is?", drawing ire from Kiara fans.

Take a look

Here's how netizens reacted

Fans expressed displeasure with Ricci's comments about Kiara Advani, with many of them questioning his own identity.

"We all know her, but who are you?" an user wrote.

Another user commented, "I am watching you first time in my life just because of her."

A third joined, "We know the beautiful lady, but we don’t know you sir".