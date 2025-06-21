The video, which has now gone viral, shows members of the Australian High Commission performing yoga asanas while their four-legged companions enthusiastically distract them.

As the world marked the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21, Australian High Commissioner to India and Australian Ambassador to Bhutan Philip Green OAM shared a stunning video of the team's yoga celebrations from New Delhi.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows members of the Australian High Commission performing yoga asanas while their four-legged companions enthusiastically distract them.

The clip shows an Australian diplomatic team performing yoga asana with cute puppies all around.

Sharing the clip on X, Green wrote, "In the land that gave the world the gift of #yoga, we decided to bring a little paw-sity to our practice!"

He further added, "On this #InternationalYogaDay, we rolled out our mats for a healthy #puppy #yoga session with some of our furry friends. It reminded us: health works best with a movement and a smile."

Watch here

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Yoga Day celebrations from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Around 3 lakh people participated in the event, held over a 26-km stretch between Ramakrishna Beach and Bhogapuram.

International Yoga Day: Theme

This year's theme - "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" - resonated globally, and sessions were held in various countries to celebrate the day. International Yoga Day has been celebrated worldwide since 2015, following a proposal by India and adoption by the United Nations.

Also read: As Pakistan nominates US President Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, internet gets flooded with memes: 'Art of lying...'