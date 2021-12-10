Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Woman dancing to 'Lazy Lad' like no one's watching wins Internet - WATCH viral video

The video has garnered 151,382 likes since being shared on November 30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2021, 09:51 AM IST

Woman dancing to 'Lazy Lad' like no one's watching wins Internet - WATCH viral video

The Internet can make or break a person and these days a lot of people are finding fame by showing off their singing and dancing prowess.

One such aunty who is winning the Internet with her awesome dance moves is Punam Sushan.

In a video, she is seen dancing to Amit Trivedi and Richa Sharma's 'Lazy Lad' like no one's watching. The video has garnered 151,382 likes since being shared on November 30 and netizens are showering her with a lot of love and appreciation.

Watch video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Punam Sushan (@punamsushan)

Punam's Instagram profile mentions that she is a Kathak and Bollywood dancer.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.