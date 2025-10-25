FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Lakhvinder Kumar? Fugitive gangster of Lawrence Bishnoi gang deported from US, arrested at Delhi airport

Watch: Woman shares her first-ever Emirates flight experience in viral video, internet reacts

Major blow for India! Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustains rib cage injury, faces race against time for South Africa series

Bihar elections 2025: INDIA bloc to announce Muslim Deputy CM face ahead of polls? Tejashwi Yadav drops BIG hint, 'not ruling out...'

Audrey Eckert of Nebraska crowned Miss USA 2025, to represent US at Miss Universe

Watch: Virat Kohli's patriotic gesture melts hearts after SCG win, fans call him 'true Indian'

US mass shooting: 2 killed, several critically injured at weekend party in North Carolina

US: Early voting kicks off in New York mayor’s race, Zohran Mamdani ahead in polls

Jassi weds Jassi trailer: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher lead Shakespeare-inspired 'comedy of errors' netizens call it 'perfect throwback' to Khosla Ka Ghosla era

'We will see how...': Shubman Gill breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s future after Australia ODIs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Woman shares her first-ever Emirates flight experience in viral video, internet reacts

Watch: Woman shares her first-ever Emirates flight experience in viral video, in

Major blow for India! Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustains rib cage injury, faces race against time for South Africa series

Major blow for India! Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustains rib cage injury, faces

Bihar elections 2025: INDIA bloc to announce Muslim Deputy CM face ahead of polls? Tejashwi Yadav drops BIG hint, 'not ruling out...'

Bihar elections 2025: INDIA bloc to announce Muslim Deputy CM face ahead of...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeViral

VIRAL

Audrey Eckert of Nebraska crowned Miss USA 2025, to represent US at Miss Universe

According to CNN, Eckert was crowned by current Miss Universe Victoria Kjäger Thalwig instead of last year's winner, Alma Cooper of Michigan, who was not present at the pageant.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 11:08 PM IST

Audrey Eckert of Nebraska crowned Miss USA 2025, to represent US at Miss Universe
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Audrey Eckert of Nebraska was crowned Miss USA on Friday, October 24, winning the 74th edition of the pageant. Miss New Jersey, Ivy Harrington, was named first runner-up, while Chantia McIntyre of Oregon was second runner-up. Eckert beat out 50 other contestants at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Miss USA Audrey Eckert's Career

A report published by Business Insider states that Eckert studied business administration at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and, according to her Miss USA bio, was a member of the Husker Cheer Squad there. Eckert, now working as the social media and marketing coordinator for the Thai handbag brand, Sapan, will represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant in November.

Miss USA Controversy

According to CNN, Eckert was crowned by current Miss Universe Victoria Kjäger Thalwig instead of last year's winner, Alma Cooper of Michigan, who was not present at the pageant. The report further states that the pageant's leadership change came after Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt of Utah, resigned amid allegations of misconduct.

Voigt made a surprise return to host the official online broadcast of Miss USA. According to CNN, she also co-hosted a preliminary competition on Wednesday.

Cooper, meanwhile, announced on Instagram that she will not return to the pageant this year to crown her successor. "After much deliberation, I have made the extremely difficult decision to not participate in this year's Miss USA competition and coronation ceremony, in honor of my values, work, and resolve," the former titleholder wrote.

Cooper added, "As I close this chapter, I do so knowing that I have completed what I started with integrity and with my self-esteem held high, just as I was honored to be crowned."

CNN further reported that the Miss USA pageant became the subject of controversy last May when Voigt and then-Miss Teen USA Uma Sophia Srivastava resigned within days of each other.

Also read: THESE are world's 10 most powerful passports in 2025, India stands at...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli surpasses Kumar Sangakkara to claim major ODI milestone, trails only Sachin Tendulkar
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli surpasses Kumar Sangakkara to claim major ODI milestone,
Australia announce squad change for 3rd ODI, THIS star cricketer returns to squad for T20I series against India after injury, name is...
Australia announce squad change for 3rd ODI, THIS star cricketer returns to...
Audrey Eckert of Nebraska crowned Miss USA 2025, to represent US at Miss Universe
Audrey Eckert of Nebraska crowned Miss USA 2025, to represent US at Miss Univers
Piyush Goyal highlights 'trust,' relationships', says no to US trade deals with 'gun on head'
Piyush Goyal highlights 'trust,' relationships', says no to US trade deals with
India's first Rs 100 crore film was made in just Rs 2 crore, had no Khan, Kapoor or Bachchan; earned more than RRR, Jawan, PK, Animal, Pathaan in...
India's first Rs 100 crore film had no Khan, Kapoor, or Bachchan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE