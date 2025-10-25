Audrey Eckert of Nebraska crowned Miss USA 2025, to represent US at Miss Universe

According to CNN, Eckert was crowned by current Miss Universe Victoria Kjäger Thalwig instead of last year's winner, Alma Cooper of Michigan, who was not present at the pageant.

Audrey Eckert of Nebraska was crowned Miss USA on Friday, October 24, winning the 74th edition of the pageant. Miss New Jersey, Ivy Harrington, was named first runner-up, while Chantia McIntyre of Oregon was second runner-up. Eckert beat out 50 other contestants at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Miss USA Audrey Eckert's Career

A report published by Business Insider states that Eckert studied business administration at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and, according to her Miss USA bio, was a member of the Husker Cheer Squad there. Eckert, now working as the social media and marketing coordinator for the Thai handbag brand, Sapan, will represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant in November.

Miss USA Controversy

According to CNN, Eckert was crowned by current Miss Universe Victoria Kjäger Thalwig instead of last year's winner, Alma Cooper of Michigan, who was not present at the pageant. The report further states that the pageant's leadership change came after Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt of Utah, resigned amid allegations of misconduct.

Voigt made a surprise return to host the official online broadcast of Miss USA. According to CNN, she also co-hosted a preliminary competition on Wednesday.

Cooper, meanwhile, announced on Instagram that she will not return to the pageant this year to crown her successor. "After much deliberation, I have made the extremely difficult decision to not participate in this year's Miss USA competition and coronation ceremony, in honor of my values, work, and resolve," the former titleholder wrote.

Cooper added, "As I close this chapter, I do so knowing that I have completed what I started with integrity and with my self-esteem held high, just as I was honored to be crowned."

CNN further reported that the Miss USA pageant became the subject of controversy last May when Voigt and then-Miss Teen USA Uma Sophia Srivastava resigned within days of each other.

