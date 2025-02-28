IITian Baba alleged that he was assaulted by saffron-clad men during a debate at a Noida news studio and later staged a protest outside the police post.

A shocking incident has come to light involving IITian Baba, who gained fame during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela. The social media influencer and spiritual figure took to Instagram Live to share his ordeal, claiming that he was physically assaulted during a debate show at a private news channel in Noida.

According to reports, IITian Baba had been invited to participate in a debate at a news studio in Noida’s Sector 126. However, things took a violent turn when some individuals allegedly misbehaved with him and attacked him. Following the incident, he staged a protest outside the local police post, demanding action against the accused. The police later convinced him to leave the premises.

IITian Baba Accuses Debate Participants of Assault

The altercation reportedly occurred while Baba was inside the newsroom for the debate. He claimed that some individuals present in the debate show were responsible for the attack. After the incident, he sat outside the police post in protest, urging authorities to take action. Eventually, police officers intervened, pacified him, and sent him back.

‘Saffron-Clad Men Attacked Me Inside the Newsroom’

While going live on Instagram, IITian Baba narrated the entire incident to his followers. His complaint letter to the police has also gone viral on social media. In his complaint, Baba stated, “I was invited to the debate, but during the discussion, some saffron-clad men entered the newsroom and started attacking me. One of them even hit me with a stick. Later, they locked me inside a room forcefully.”

The police are yet to issue an official statement on the matter. The incident has sparked discussions on social media, with people expressing concerns over violence inside news studios.