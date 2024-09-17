Twitter
Atishi to be Delhi's youngest woman CM: Know who was oldest and youngest CMs before her

She assumed the office after the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal who resigned from the post after his release from Tihar Jail this month

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 03:23 PM IST

Atishi to be Delhi's youngest woman CM: Know who was oldest and youngest CMs before her
Atishi Marlena has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, and she is the youngest woman to be the Chief Minister of Delhi in the history of Delhi at the age of 43.

She assumed the office after the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned from the post after his release from Tihar Jail this month regarding charges in the Delhi liquor policy case. Atishi’s appointment is a historic moment for women in Indian politics as she joins the elite list as the third woman to be leading Delhi after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

— Youngest CM of Delhi

The youngest Chief Minister of Delhi till date is Chaudhary Brahm Prakash of the Indian National Congress, who assumed the office at the age of 34 years. He was the first Chief Minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996; he assumed this office at the age of 34 and was therefore the youngest ever to do so. His period was marked by attempts to enhance the physical facilities and services in a growing urban centre.

Although he had his own problems, such as political instabilities, his leadership paved the way for the subsequent regimes. He was also a freedom fighter who has contributed to the Satyagraha movement.

— Oldest CM of Delhi

Sheila Dixit is the oldest CM of Delhi, and she took office at the age of 60 years. She was the Chief Minister of Delhi for the longest time, having been in office from 1998 to 2013. She was also responsible for overhauling the image of Delhi to a modern city by undertaking major infrastructure projects such as the growth of the Delhi Metro and enhancement of transportation systems.

During her tenure, Delhi experienced a lot of growth and development in its urbanization process and modernization, which placed her among the most successful female politicians in India.

Sheila Dikshit had three terms as the chief minister of the Indian National Congress that proved her political strategy and acceptance. She was the Governor of Kerala for a short time after her term as CM, and she died in July 2019.

