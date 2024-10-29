Diljit Dosanjh's concert, which was a well-attended event, is however generating negative news after what it allegedly did to the JLN Stadium.

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh made the past weekend unforgettable for Delhites with his Dil-Luminati concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The national capital witnessed an electrifying live performance of Diljit for two consecutive days, garnering huge footfall. Be it Instagram or X (Formerly Twitter), all social media platforms are flooded with the captivating visuals from his concert in Delhi. However, Indian athletes were left frustrated after the two-day Diljit Dosanjh Concert Dil-Luminati, which was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Beant Singh, a former youth Asian gold medallist, took to Instagram to share how the stadium looked after the concert and complained, “This is where athletes train but here people had alcohol and partied. For this, the stadium was closed off until yesterday. Athletics equipment has been broken and thrown to the side.”

Rotten food, drinks, and alcohol bottles were among the garbage and debris found at the stadium. In the meantime, a number of the track's sections were soaked in liquid and stained.

ISL team Punjab FC hosts Chennaiyin FC on November 1 and plays its home games at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. A person connected to the ISL team told Sportstar that many of the hurdles used by sprinters are allegedly damaged and that they were simply thrown haphazardly across rooms.

"There is some major patch work required, which is going on right now," the individual said.

According to reports, the location has been rented by the concert promoters until November 1st, at which point all garbage and debris will be removed. The stadium can be rented by organisers of non-sporting events for Rs 4,50,000 per day.

Beant also noted that a lot of athletes, particularly those who have their junior National C'ships approaching, have been unable to train.

"Many of the athletes here have their junior National championships in 20-25 days but they have been unable to train in this time," he said.

Speaking to Sportstar, one anonymous athlete said, "People only want to take pictures with athletes after they win medals but no one really cares about whether they get to train or not."

The soft synthetic running track may sustain additional damage as a result of the cleanup crew's alleged usage of harsh brush bristles brooms to sweep the ground. Over the track, there were also cycle rickshaws with big loads.

One athlete told Sportstar, "When you cross a track with heavy loads like this, you create indentations in the track. It damages the surface and makes it uneven. JLN stadium has had its track relaid recently but it is uncertain whether how competitions can be held here if the track gets damaged like this."