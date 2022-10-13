Search icon
'Ate 25 rotis': Clarification letter from UP cop found sleeping on duty will leave you in splits

This clarification letter from UP cop is immensely going viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: In an unusual incident in Uttar Pradesh, the head constable was caught sleeping during training in Sultanpur. The man, who was then asked why he was sleeping and the hilarious reason he gave, made netizens laugh out loud.  This clarification letter from UP cop is immensely going viral on social media.  

The specific letter is shared on Twitter by a user named @varunmaddy which has caught the attention of netizens. In his letter, the head constable identified as Ram Sharif Yadav, writes "I had left for PTC Dadupur for training from Lucknow and had a lot of trouble getting here. Due to not getting proper food, my stomach was not full. Therefore, the next morning, I had eaten 25 rotis, one plate of rice, two bowls of rice and one bowl of vegetables. This made me  lethargic and I started taking naps in class." The funny thing is that Yadav has assured in his letter that next time he will not eat such a large quantity. For which he has also apologized.

Hilarious right? The post has garnered more than 100 likes and that's how netizens reacted to the whole incident :-

 

 

