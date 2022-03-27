At Rs 15257, these French fries are costlier than Apple Airpods 2 – WATCH viral video

Many of us wish to enjoy luxurious food at five-star restaurants, but have you ever thought about eating some of the world’s most expensive dishes? If yes, don’t forget to include these exclusive French fries which are costlier than Apple Airpods 2.

Priced at Rs 15, 257, these French fries are available at a restaurant in New York City. These are not ordinary potato fries. Instead, they are cooked with ingredients that are flown to the restaurant from various countries all over the world. The special French fries are listed under the category of luxury food because they are served with edible gold flakes.

Yes, you read that right! The French fries sold in Serendipity restaurant in New York City, US are sprinkled with the expensive yellow metal all over.

Not just that! These potato fingers hold the Guinness World Record for being the ‘most expensive French fries’.

Wondering how they are made? Take a look at this making video shared by the Guinness World Records on its official Instagram page.

The video, shared on Instagram, has already received more than 24,216 likes. People are amused to witness the luxury food item.

Speaking of the ingredients, these French fries are made with Upstate Chipperbeck potatoes, Vintage 2006 Dom Perignon Champagne, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, Pure cage-free goose fat from France, Guerande Truffle Salt, Truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, Shaved black summer truffles from Italy, Truffle butter, Organic A2 100% grass fed cream from Jersey cows, Aged Gruyere Truffled Swiss and of course the star of the dish - a 23k edible gold dust topping.

Would you consider ‘eating gold’, literally?

Also, READ: Mumbai police’s witty wordplay on breaking traffic rules makes Twitterverse ‘take a bow’