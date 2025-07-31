Bank Holidays August 2025: From Rakhi, Independence Day, to Ganesh Chaturthi, check full list here
At least 23 escapes death after 360 pendulum ride breaks into half in Saudi Arabia, terrifying video goes viral, watch
First Australian-built rocket, ‘Eris,’ crashes 14 seconds of flight in a failed attempt to reach orbit, watch video
LoP Rahul Gandhi agrees with Donald Trump calling Indian economy 'dead', says glad US president 'stated a fact'
Who is Pragya Thakur? From ABVP, RSS to Malegaon blast accused to BJP MP, long journey of Hindutva icon
Rishi Kapoor got 'depressed' after Karz flopped, had to be hospitalised, Raj Kapoor told Subhash Ghai...: 'His father told me to...'
Aavan Jaavan: Kiara Advani tempts Hrithik Roshan in bikini, first song from War 2 gets mixed reactions
Dhruv Jurel opens up on stepping into Rishabh Pant's shoes in 5th Test vs England, says 'to overcome challenges...'
Over 20 people hopitalised after Amsterdam-bound Delta Air Lines flight makes emergency landing in US' Minneapolis due to...
Meet IPS SBK Singh, appointed new Delhi Police Commissioner with additional charge after Sanjay Arora's retirement
VIRAL
In a terrifying video caught on camera, an amusement park ride called '360' malfunctioned in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, July 31. At least 23 people narrowly escaped death as the ride crashed on ground at Green Mountain Park in Taif, Saudi Arabia. People have sustained minor injuries.
In a terrifying video caught on camera, an amusement park ride called '360' malfunctioned in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, July 31. At least 23 people narrowly escaped death as the ride crashed on ground at Green Mountain Park in Taif, Saudi Arabia. People have sustained minor injuries. The video of the incident has went viral on social media.
As shown in the video, people were enjoying the popular pendulum ride as it was swinging left and right in a high speed. But laughs turned into shout, when suddenly, the central pole of the ride snapped in two parts. The circular part crashed straight onto the ground with a huge thump heard by people. Several people on the ride were seen injured and trying to escape from the ride. As per reports, two or three people were thrown in opposite directions when the central pole collapsed.
Watch video:
July 31, 2025
After the incident, one video shows huge crowd at the incident site, Police also reached the site. The cause for the collapse remains unknown, but suspected high speed or any prior damage may be the reason. Investigation is ongoing.
July 30, 2025