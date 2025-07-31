At least 23 escapes death after 360 pendulum ride breaks into half in Saudi Arabia, terrifying video goes viral, watch

In a terrifying video caught on camera, an amusement park ride called '360' malfunctioned in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, July 31. At least 23 people narrowly escaped death as the ride crashed on ground at Green Mountain Park in Taif, Saudi Arabia. People have sustained minor injuries.

In a terrifying video caught on camera, an amusement park ride called '360' malfunctioned in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, July 31. At least 23 people narrowly escaped death as the ride crashed on ground at Green Mountain Park in Taif, Saudi Arabia. People have sustained minor injuries. The video of the incident has went viral on social media.

What's in the video?

As shown in the video, people were enjoying the popular pendulum ride as it was swinging left and right in a high speed. But laughs turned into shout, when suddenly, the central pole of the ride snapped in two parts. The circular part crashed straight onto the ground with a huge thump heard by people. Several people on the ride were seen injured and trying to escape from the ride. As per reports, two or three people were thrown in opposite directions when the central pole collapsed.

Watch video:

After the incident, one video shows huge crowd at the incident site, Police also reached the site. The cause for the collapse remains unknown, but suspected high speed or any prior damage may be the reason. Investigation is ongoing.