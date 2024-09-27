Twitter
At cost of Rs 12549555000 crore, this is world's most expensive thing ever made by humans

In the early 1980s, NASA conceived the idea of building a modular space station called Freedom but realized it was too large a project for one nation to handle.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 06:57 PM IST

At cost of Rs 12549555000 crore, this is world's most expensive thing ever made by humans
The most expensive man-made object ever created is not on Earth but in space. The International Space Station (ISS) holds the Guinness World Record for the priciest creation, with a staggering cost of $150 billion  (Rs 12549555000 crore) . NASA reportedly spends $4 billion annually to maintain and operate the station, according to CNBC.

In the early 1980s, NASA conceived the idea of building a modular space station called Freedom but realized it was too large a project for one nation to handle. As a result, NASA partnered with international space agencies, including the European Space Agency (ESA), Roscosmos of Russia, Japan’s JAXA, and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

The ISS was launched into orbit on November 20, 1998. Its original purpose was to serve as a laboratory, observatory, and manufacturing facility, as well as a base for future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. While not all these objectives have been fully realized, the ISS continues to play a vital role in scientific research, space exploration, and educational outreach.

The station’s modular design allows for components to be added or removed as needed. Key features of the ISS include a life support system that regulates the atmosphere, provides water, stores food, manages sanitation and hygiene, and detects and suppresses fires. Additionally, the station has power control modules and communication systems.

However, maintaining the ISS is a challenging and costly endeavor. The cost of upkeep increases each year, with millions of dollars being spent to ensure the structure remains operational as it orbits Earth.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
