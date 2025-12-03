Astuti Anand ties the knot with childhood sweetheart Mayank Mishra: 'We had promised each other...'

Astuti, popular for her hilarious reels, posted a series of pictures from her wedding on social media.

Content creator Astuti Anand tied the knot with her childhood sweetheart, Mayank Mishra, on November 30. Earlier this year, the couple got engaged after dating each other for a couple of years.



Taking to Instagram, an internet-loving influencer wrote, ''In childhood, we had promised each other that we would get married to one another. Back then, we had no idea what the future held… we just said it innocently. But as they say, God sends couples already made for each other, and He sent us as one. And today, we have finally become husband and wife.''

May Mahadev always keep His blessings upon us. Thanks to our family and friends who helped us turn this dream into reality. Hello husband,'' the 25-year-old added.

More about Astuti Anand

Born in Bihar, Astuti Anand comes from a middle-class family. She earlier moved to the national capital to crack NEET. In an interview with The Indian Express in 2024, Anand said she later pursued physiotherapy at Lovely Professional University in Punjab.

Anand, who always loved acting, began her content creation journey with stand-up comedy. “From there, I got the idea that I could do comedy. Then I created an Instagram account, but only did lip-sync videos,” Anand said.

Currently, Anand has 2.6 million followers on Instagram.



Astuti Anand and Mayank Mishra attended school together.

