Astronomical Union names asteroid 'Jayantmurthy' in honor of Indian scientist

Renowned Indian scientist, Professor Jayant Murthy, has been honored by the International Astronomical Union (IAU) with the naming of an asteroid, previously known as 2005 EX296, as (215884) Jayantmurthy.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 06:50 AM IST

In a remarkable tribute to India's scientific prowess, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) has bestowed a significant honor upon Professor Jayant Murthy, a distinguished figure renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to the field of astronomy. The IAU has officially designated an asteroid, previously identified as 2005 EX296, as (215884) Jayantmurthy.

Professor Murthy, celebrated for his profound work on the interstellar medium, ultraviolet astronomy, and space missions, has left an indelible mark on the scientific community. Having retired from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in 2021, where he continues to serve as an Honorary Professor, Professor Murthy's legacy spans decades of profound research.

The announcement of this honor came from the IAU's Working Group on Small Bodies Nomenclature, the authoritative body responsible for naming celestial objects within our Solar System. Professor Murthy, who held the position of acting Director at the IIA from July 2018 to October 2019, stands as a testament to India's contributions to the global scientific arena.

His pivotal role in advancing our understanding of the universe, notably through his collaboration with NASA's New Horizons Science Team, has been instrumental. The team's endeavors in studying ultraviolet background radiation have greatly expanded our comprehension of cosmic phenomena, shedding light on the mysteries of the cosmos.

The asteroid (215884) Jayantmurthy was first discovered by MW Buie at the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona, USA, in 2005. With an orbit around the Sun situated between Mars and Jupiter, it completes a revolution every 3.3 years. The christening of this celestial body serves as a fitting tribute to Professor Murthy's invaluable contributions to the New Horizons mission.

The New Horizons mission, launched by NASA, captured global attention with its historic flyby of Pluto in 2015, providing unprecedented insights into the distant dwarf planet and its enigmatic moons.

Upon receiving news of this esteemed recognition, Professor Murthy expressed his elation and gratitude, emphasizing the significance of his work on understanding the cosmic ultraviolet background. "I am thrilled to have an asteroid named after me, in connection with my work on the New Horizons team, led by Dr. Alan Stern," remarked Professor Murthy.

Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, the current Director of IIA, hailed this accolade as a rare honor that underscores the profound impact of Professor Murthy's research on a global scale. She underscored that Professor Murthy now joins the esteemed ranks of IIA faculty members, such as Professors MK Vainu Bappu and JC Bhattacharyya, who have similarly been immortalized through having asteroids named after them.

