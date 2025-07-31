Twitter
Astronomer new CEO breaks silence on Coldplay kiss cam controversy: 'Your character...'

DeJoy highlighted that the company and employees stayed focused and united throughout.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 04:14 PM IST

Astronomer new CEO breaks silence on Coldplay kiss cam controversy: 'Your character...'

Pete DeJoy, the new CEO of Astronomer, has finally broken his silence and reacted to the recent controversy surrounding Andy Byron, former CEO of Astronomer and former HR head Kristin Cabot. Without diving deep into the matter, they appreciated the team for their efforts in managing the entire situation. DeJoy highlighted that the company and employees stayed focused and united throughout. He further added that he feels proud to be working with such hardworking people and gave a shoutout to the team for their maximum effort for their creative work with the temporary spokesperson, Gwyneth Paltrow.

What did Pete DeJoy say?

Taking to LinkedIn, the CEO wrote, “I’ve always believed that character shines brightest in tough moments. Last week, the Astronomer crew proved that in full colour. They supported our customers, each other, and our mission without missing a beat. I’m deeply grateful to work alongside such thoughtful, driven people. So, to all of our employees at Astronomer: thank you for showing what great teams are made of. Your character and commitment do not go unnoticed. I’d also like to thank the team at Maximum Effort for their remarkable work with our very temporary spokesperson. As Gwyneth Paltrow said, now it’s time for us to return to what we do best: delivering game-changing results for our customers. We look forward to what this next chapter holds for Astronomer."

What users are saying?

One user said, “Maximum points to Maximum Effort for a genius way of driving the conversation back to what the company actually does."

Another user wrote, “Honestly, to me it comes across as making light of the situation when in fact the reality is there is a culture issue within your organisation (and most organisations) that allows for situations like this to occur and go unreported. But glad you found a way to make light of it."

A third user commented, ''This is NEXT LEVEL brilliance.''

Another user wrote, “ True leadership is tested in moments of chaos — and this response shows strength, humility, and vision. It's refreshing to see a company that doesn’t hide from tough situations but instead faces them with transparency, gratitude, and commitment to its people and mission."

Also read: At least 23 escapes death after 360 pendulum ride breaks into half in Saudi Arabia, terrifying video goes viral, watch

