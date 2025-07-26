Astronomer hires Coldplay's Chris Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow as 'very temporary' spokesperson, internet reacts, 'uno reversed..', watch video

In a very interesting and smart PR strategy, Data company, Astronomer now led by interim CEO Pete DeJoy has hired Gwyneth Paltrow, ex-wife of Coldplay singer Chris Martin as their 'very temporary' spokesperson.

In a very interesting and smart PR strategy, Data company, Astronomer now led by interim CEO Pete DeJoy has hired Gwyneth Paltrow, ex-wife of Coldplay singer Chris Martin as their 'very temporary' spokesperson. But why does it matter? Recently, internet witnessed a biggest controversy of the year that involved two Astronomer leaders, ex-CEO Andy Byron and ex-CPO Kristin Cabot caught in a 'cheating scandal' on Coldplay's concert kiss cam. So, hiring Coldplay's ex-wife was a smart PR move by the company.

Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Very temporary' cameo

Gwyneth Paltrow is ex-wife of Coldplay singer Chris Martin, they both married in 2003, and got divorced in 2016. In the new ad of Astronomer, Gwyneth Paltrow as Astronomer's 'very temporary' spokesperson is asked to address few questions on the internet regarding the controversy. She goes on and says with a little smirk, 'I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300+ employees at Astronomer.' next, few questions starts to pop out on the screen. First comment was 'OMG! What the actual F—?' To which she smoothly ignores and instead starts to pitch about Astronomer's tech offerings, from data workflow automation to Apache Airflow services. Then she again dodges the next question, and says, “We’ve been thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation. We will now be “We will now be returning to what we do best — delivering game-changing results for our customers.”

WATCH



Internet reacts

Internet could not keep calm and called it a smart move. One said, 'Gwyneth Paltrow is Chris Martin’s ex wife. 10/10 PR move.' Other said, 'They just Uno reversed this one on us.' third said, '’m screaming because I followed to be nosy so I think this post is for me, specially.' fourth said, 'The devil works hard, but Astronomer’s PR team works harder.' Fifth said, 'This is a PR masterclass! Hiring Chris Martin's ex-wife as spokesperson is genius.'

Interim CEO says, 'Astronomer now a household name'

Pete DeJoy co-founded Astronomer, Cincinnati-based company in 2017. He assumed his role as the interim CEO, after the resignation of Andy Byron. He posted a full statement on his LinkedIn page saying. The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies, let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world, ever encounter. The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name.'

What was the controversy?

For the unversed, a viral video from Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston took Internet by storm. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron (now former) and company's HR Head Kristin Cabot were caught in a cozy moment on the 'Kiss cam'. Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, event commented live on stage on this 'couple', 'Oh look at these two,' not knowing the context. As the pair looked shocked and tried to hide their faces, Martin added, 'Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.' This alleged 'extra-marital affair' became the biggest topic on the internet. Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot have resigned from their positions.