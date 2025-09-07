Astronomer former HR Kristin Cabot files for divorce after Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal with boss: 'She is not wife material'

According to the New York Post, Kristin, 52, submitted divorce papers against her husband Andrew Cabot on August 13 in a Portsmouth, New Hampshire court.

Kristin Cabot, the former HR head of Astronomer who became the subject of widespread trolling after the infamous ‘kiss cam scandal’ with her boss Andy Bryon at a Coldplay concert, has officially filed for divorce from her husband.

According to the New York Post, Kristin, 52, submitted divorce papers against her husband Andrew Cabot on August 13 in a Portsmouth, New Hampshire court. The filing came less than a month after she was caught in a romantic moment with Bryon at a concert near Boston. Reports suggest the couple’s marriage had been struggling long before the incident.

This marks the third divorce for Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum and a descendant of a prominent Boston Brahmin family. Just five months before the scandal, Kristin and Andrew had purchased a $2.2 million New Englander-style home near the Atlantic coast.

The controversy erupted on July 16 when Kristin and Bryon appeared on the venue’s ‘kiss cam.’ The two were seen leaning into each other before Coldplay frontman Chris Martin jokingly remarked during his performance, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” As the camera lingered, Bryon quickly sat down while Kristin turned away, but the moment had already gone viral.

The footage sparked an avalanche of memes, speculation, and online commentary, especially since both Kristin and Bryon were married to other people.

Andrew Cabot, who was on a business trip to Japan at the time, reportedly learned about the scandal only after returning home. His ex-wife Julia Cabot later told the Daily Mail that Andrew dismissed the matter, saying: “Her life is nothing to do with me,” and revealed that he and Kristin were already separating.

Julia, however, was unsparing in her comments, describing her ex-husband as a “jerk” and suggesting he got what he deserved. “I wouldn’t say he’s husband material, but she doesn’t seem like wife material either,” Julia said, adding that many people texted her the word “karma” after the scandal broke.

She further claimed Andrew wasn’t emotionally affected, saying, “I don’t think his feelings are hurt. He’s probably embarrassed, if anything.”

The viral kiss cam moment and its fallout have since continued to fuel memes and online debate, making Kristin Cabot’s divorce filing the latest chapter in a very public controversy.

