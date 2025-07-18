Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon's apology letter after 'controversy' with HR Head Kristin Cabot goes viral, is it real? know here

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and company's HR Head (Chief People Officer) Kristin Cabot were caught in a cozy moment on the 'Kiss cam' at the Coldplay concert. A letter is getting circulated on internet, supposedly of Astronomer CEO, apologizing for his 'deeply personal mistake.' But is it real?

In the biggest controversy of Internet in recent times , Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and company's HR Head (Chief People Officer) Kristin Cabot were caught in a cozy moment on the 'Kiss cam' at the Coldplay concert. This 'alleged extra-marital affair' has now became the 'hottest' topic on the internet. T he netizens are now awaiting an official statement on this matter, in the meantime new speculations and rumours are all over the internet. However, one apology letter is getting circulated on internet, supposedly of Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon, however DNA can not independently confirm the authencity of the letter.

Here's what the apology letter states:

"I want to acknowledge the moment that's been circulating online, and the disappointment it's caused.

What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage. I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, and the team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader.

This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I'm taking time to reflect, to take accountability, and to figure out the next steps, personally and professionally. I ask for privacy as I navigate that process.

I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent. I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else's life into a spectacle.

As a friend once sang: 'Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones, and I will try to fix you."

-Andy

But is the 'APOLOGY' letter real or fake?

This statement by Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is allegedly from the parody account, and its last line is from a Coldplay song, 'FIX YOU.' This indicates that the apology letter is ‘fake’. So far, no official statement has been made.

The controversy

A video from a Coldplay concert in Boston has gone viral, where Andy Byron, CEO of the software company Astronomer, was 'caught' on the big screen of 'KISS CAM' cuddling with his company’s HR head, Kristin Cabot. The awkward expressions on their faces when they realised they were on camera only sparks rumours of them 'cgeating' on their respective partners. The moment was made even more awkward when Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, commented live on stage, “Oh look at these two,” not knowing the context. As the pair looked shocked and tried to hide their faces, Martin added, “Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” seemingly catching on to the discomfort.

Megan Kerrigan, wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon has allegedly dropped last name 'Bryon' from her Facebook profile and has disabled the account. The things are not very 'good' for Andy Bryon, he has disabled his LinkedIn profile, and has even deleted a post, where he praised Kristin Cabot as a 'perfect fit' for Astronomer.