Astronauts practise cement mixing in ISS for lunar construction

This cricketer breaks Yuvraj Singh's record, scores these many runs in an over

"Move is politically motivated," says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on facing sanction for prosecution

Bharat Bandh: Who called nationwide protest on August 21? All you need to know about shutdown tomorrow

Thane sexual abuse case: School principal among 3 suspended; parents stage rail blockade

Meet Sunil Kumar, villain of Stree 2, Sarkata terrorising Rajkummar, Shraddha; taller than The Great Khali, works as...

This cricketer breaks Yuvraj Singh's record, scores these many runs in an over

"Move is politically motivated," says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on facing sanction for prosecution

Meet Sunil Kumar, villain of Stree 2, Sarkata terrorising Rajkummar, Shraddha; taller than The Great Khali, works as...

9 celebs who have their own islands

MPox: 7 ways to prevent yourself from monkeypox

Surprising benefits of cinnamon tea

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

Most watched Indian film sold 25 crore tickets, bigger than Baahubali, Dangal, Kalki, KGF, Jawan, RRR; still called flop

Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Meet Sunil Kumar, villain of Stree 2, Sarkata terrorising Rajkummar, Shraddha; taller than The Great Khali, works as...

Most watched Indian film sold 25 crore tickets, bigger than Baahubali, Dangal, Kalki, KGF, Jawan, RRR; still called flop

This star was once deprived of food, clothes, slept on railway stations; later charged more than Amitabh, Rajesh Khanna

Astronauts practise cement mixing in ISS for lunar construction

Girish Linganna

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

Astronauts practise cement mixing in ISS for lunar construction
Astronauts are preparing for construction on the moon, even though they haven't returned there yet.

An experiment on the International Space Station is trying out different combinations of materials for building on the moon. NASA plans to send astronauts to the moon by 2026 as part of the Artemis program.

The upcoming Artemis 3 mission and future missions will use a temporary base on the moon. However, NASA's Artemis Accords aim to establish a permanent base there in the future.

Constructing new buildings on the moon is a complex process, which is why astronauts are practicing cement-mixing methods on the ISS before heading to the moon.

'Artemis 3: Lunar Landing Awaits'

Artemis 3, part of the Artemis program, is set to be the first mission to land astronauts on the moon using the Starship HLS lander ( designed and built by SpaceX). It will be the second manned Artemis mission and the first American mission to land astronauts on the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. While initially expected to take place before 2027, NASA now plans for Artemis 3 to launch no earlier than September 2026 due to issues with Orion's life support system valves.

Innovative Lunar Construction Experiments

One method to reduce expenses in transporting materials from Earth to the Moon involves utilizing the Moon's weak gravity to blend lunar soil with other components in order to produce cement. This technique could enable the construction of habitable structures directly on the Moon, according to a report by Space.com.

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick experimented with this concept by combining simulated lunar soil with unidentified materials and a liquid solution. The mixture was divided into two bags, with a third bag containing hot water positioned between them for the test.

Dominick placed the three bags in a thermos overnight. The mixture will now sit at the temperature of the International Space Station (ISS) until they are sent back on a upcoming SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft, as stated by NASA.

"Thermos" is a type of insulated container used to keep liquids or non-liquid substances hot or cold for an extended period of time.

The test is a component of the Material Science research on how concrete solidifies (hardens), involving various mixes of cement, water, sand, simulated lunar soil, and additional substances, as outlined in an experiment summary.

The objective is not just constructing enduring buildings on the moon but also discovering practical substitutes for cement, the key ingredient in concrete on Earth. Cement production demands significant energy and resources and can contribute to carbon dioxide emissions, as mentioned by the experiment makers according to Space.com reports.

Challenges may occur during blending, like air pockets, bubbles, and fragility. The experiment seeks to address these problems by experimenting with lunar construction on the ISS.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

 

