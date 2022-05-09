Astronaut creates history by making first-ever TikTok in space, watch video

Picture courtesy: Twitter/@AstroSamantha

We see so many unique and engaging videos owing to social media and the internet in an age where new trends emerge on a daily basis. People post videos from all over the world from different ends of the globe, which is very common. A unique and intriguing video was recently posted from space by European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. Samantha Cristoforetti, a SpaceX astronaut, posted a TikTok video from the International Space Station on May 5 to become the first-ever TikToker in space. On April 27, astronaut Cristoforetti landed on the orbiting lab for a six-month stay.

The video is about 88 seconds long and takes viewers through Crew-4's launch while introducing them to the mission's two zero-g indicators and a toy monkey named Etta. She went on to explain Etta, which is short for 'scimmietta'. An Italian name for "little monkey". Cristoforetti showed a view from the space station and stated that the first few days of SpaceX's Crew-4 mission were extremely hectic, as the members needed to learn as much information as possible from the Crew-3 team as soon as possible.

So far, the video has received over 2 lakh views and over 8,000 likes. Samantha was making her second space flight; she had earlier spent time on the space station from November 2014 to June 2015. Back then, many astronauts, including Cristoforetti, used Twitter to share their space excursions.

