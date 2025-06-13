The astrologer's comments surfaced online after the accident, sparking outrage with many accusing him of insensitivity and opportunism in the wake of a national tragedy.

An astrologer is under fire for “predicting” an aviation tragedy. On June 12, an Air India plane crashed into the BJ Medical College building in Meghna Nagar, just outside the Ahmedabad airport, less than a minute after takeoff. The horrific accident claimed more than 250 lives, leaving the entire nation in shock and grief.

X (formerly Twitter) user Sharmishtha, who describes herself as an astrologer, linked the disaster to her previous predictions. “It is very unfortunate that we lost so many lives in the Air India crash in Ahmedabad,” the astrologer wrote in a post on social media on June 12. She added, “Jupiter is yet to enter Ardra, and India’s Mars Mahadasha is yet to begin – yet much has already begun.”

The astrologer concluded his post by saying, "So many tags, so many RTs, I am unable to respond to everyone. Sorry for that. Om Shanti."

The astrologer had shared a "condolence" message in his previous post on June 5. In the post, he made several claims, including that he still believes in his "prediction of plane crash and destruction in aviation in 2025".

He first "predicted" a major accident that made headlines in October last year. He reiterated his "prediction" after the devastating Jeju flight crash on December 29, 2024. In the post, he claimed that aviation will improve and flourish in 2025, but "safety and security will be missing".

The astrologer's comments surfaced online after the accident, sparking outrage with many accusing him of insensitivity and opportunism in the wake of a national tragedy.

While some praised her predictive abilities, most condemned the timing and tone of her post in light of the tragedy.

One user replied to her, writing, "I respect you a lot for your predictions. But scoring points on a tragedy is too far-fetched." Another user asked, "Can't we use astrology for this for respect?" A third user wrote, "What nonsense are you talking about? No wonder people call astrologers vultures these days."

Some even questioned the basis of her logic.

"Did you predict the AI171 crash based on the planets? So, all 250 victims had the same kundali and planetary positions? Astrology is not fate - it's a distraction. Disasters are not written in the stars; they are tragedies we should learn from, not exploit," another user wrote.

So far, Sharmistha has not issued any apology or clarification despite the criticism.

Also read: Viral video: Elephant chases tourists at riverside picnic, triggers panic; netizens say 'Humans leave no space'