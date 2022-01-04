Asteroid 2.5 times the height of Empire State Building to pass Earth on THIS date

According to NASA's Center for Near Earth Studies, an asteroid 2.5 times the height of Empire State Building in the US will fly by planet Earth on January 18, 2022. The asteroid has been designated as 7482 (1994 PC1) by NASA, according to a report by earthsky.org.

NASA said that the asteroid has a diameter of 1.052 kilometres and its rotation period is around 2.6 hours. According to EarthSky, the asteroid is of the size of the Golden Gate Bridge in US.

The asteroid has been classified as a potentially hazardous one by NASA due to its size and relatively close flybys of Earth. But the good news that despite its close approach, the 1994 PC1 will safely pass Earth.

This asteroid was first discovered by Robert McNaught at the Siding Spring Observatory in Australia on August 9, 1994.

The asteroid is set to make its closest approach to Earth on January 18, at 4:51 pm EST (January 19 at 3:21 am IST) and according to the EarthSky, this is going to be the closest approach for the asteroid for the next 200 years.

The asteroid is set to pass by Earth at a distance of 1.2 million miles or 1.93 million kilometres. This is 5.15 times the distance between Earth and Moon.

It is to be noted that asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) is moving at a speed of 43,754 miles per hour or 19.56 kilometres per second relative to Earth.