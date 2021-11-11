Asser Malik's note for wife Malala Yousafzai goes VIRAL

Malala Yousafzai and Asser Mallik's wedding took place in the United Kingdom on November 9. Reportedly, the two had been dating since 2 years

Nobel Peace Prize-winning Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai tied the knot with her partner Asser Malik on November 9, whom she had been dating for a long time. She took to social media to break this news to the world leaving everyone surprised.

Malala had tweeted, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

Asser Malik also penned a heartwarming message for his wife, Malala while sharing a picture of them cutting a cake. The tweet said, "In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner - I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together. Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team's tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting."

In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner — I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together.



Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team's tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting. pic.twitter.com/KSGQOHsY64 — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) November 10, 2021

Malala's wedding was the first time anyone had ever seen her boyfriend turned husband Asser Malik. He hails from Lahore and is an entrepreneur and the general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's High-Performance Centre.

Their wedding took place in the United Kingdom. As per sources, the two had met two years ago and developed a close friendship.

People from all corners have come forward and congratulated her for her wedding including prominent personalities like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British screenwriter and Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith and Apple CEO Tim Cook.