Assembly Elections 2023: Piyush Goyal takes 'Moye Moye' dig at Rahul Gandhi after Congress' poll defeats

In the aftermath of a significant setback for the Congress party in the recent state assembly elections across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, Union Minister Piyush Goyal took a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, echoing a social media trend by using the popular 'Moye Moye' song.

The state assembly elections, conducted between November 7 and November 30 in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, have unveiled a diverse political scenario. The BJP has emerged triumphant in the Hindi heartland states, particularly leading substantially in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Conversely, the Congress clinched victory in Telangana.

Following the BJP's sweeping success, Piyush Goyal shared an archived video featuring Rahul Gandhi expressing confidence in winning Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. However, fate veered in an unexpected direction as the BJP secured significant victories in these states.

Goyal used the 'Moye Moye' song in his social media post as a means to mock the Congress leader, adding a touch of sarcasm to the political atmosphere.

Despite facing setbacks in multiple states, the Congress finds solace in its triumph in Telangana, overthrowing the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which had held sway in the southern state since its formation in 2014 after splitting from Andhra Pradesh.

State Congress chief Revanth Reddy is being hailed for playing a pivotal role in steering the party toward victory in Telangana.