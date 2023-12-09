Assamese YouTuber's hilarious 'Onamikaaa' song goes viral, internet says 'Dhinchak Pooja's career in danger'

Assamese artist Raku Da emerges as the latest viral sensation with a hilariously cringe-worthy song dedicated to 'Anamika'.

In the ever-evolving landscape of viral sensations on social media, one name has taken the internet by storm, and it’s not Dhinchak Pooja this time. Enter Raku Da, also known as Mr. Rajkumar, an Assamese artist whose latest cringe-worthy yet wildly entertaining song has set the online world abuzz.

His recent song, which hilariously revolves around the name 'Anamika' and is sung in a comically broken English style, has become an overnight sensation. The video features Raku Da delivering the song in a manner that's bound to tickle your funny bone, leaving viewers in fits of laughter by the end.

The video's rapid ascent to virality has been nothing short of phenomenal, racking up an impressive 148 likes and counting. Netizens wasted no time in expressing their thoughts, with the comment section brimming with a range of opinions.

While some couldn't help but reject the unconventional nature of the song, others were wholeheartedly enamored by Raku Da's comedic charm. One user humorously commented, "Looks like Dhinchak Pooja's career is in danger," signaling the potential shift in viral stardom.

Another curious user quipped, "I want the name of the school where he learnt his English," playfully referencing the unique linguistic approach in the song.

A third user, acknowledging the song's inexplicable appeal, shared, "No idea what the song means, but it sure brings a smile to my face."

The widespread sentiment among viewers seemed to be encapsulated by a fourth user who succinctly exclaimed, "This is epic, yaar!"