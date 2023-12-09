Headlines

Assamese YouTuber's hilarious 'Onamikaaa' song goes viral, internet says 'Dhinchak Pooja's career in danger'

All about Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu who is being linked to Rs 200 crore stashed in almirahs amid IT raids

Russian President Putin praises PM Modi, says he is 'main guarantor' of steady Russia-India relationship

Sudha Murty to join politics? Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy's wife makes big remarks, 'I am...'

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Assembly

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Assamese YouTuber's hilarious 'Onamikaaa' song goes viral, internet says 'Dhinchak Pooja's career in danger'

UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 admit card released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

Teacher and students nail 'Gulabi Sharara' dance trend in viral video, internet loves it

7 spices that promote weight loss

9 Hollywood stars who rocked Indian saree like a pro

Zinc deficiency: ​10 signs your body needs zinc​

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Sreesanth Vs Gambhir: Former Indian pacer gets legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

Meet Bollywood actor who is known as young Amitabh Bachchan, became a superstar, quit acting, is now...

Animal box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 350-crore mark, mints Rs 23.50 crore on 2nd Friday

This influencer, reality star has earned crores from TikTok, Instagram; bought Rs 4 crore house, her net worth is...

HomeViral

Viral

Assamese YouTuber's hilarious 'Onamikaaa' song goes viral, internet says 'Dhinchak Pooja's career in danger'

Assamese artist Raku Da emerges as the latest viral sensation with a hilariously cringe-worthy song dedicated to 'Anamika'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the ever-evolving landscape of viral sensations on social media, one name has taken the internet by storm, and it’s not Dhinchak Pooja this time. Enter Raku Da, also known as Mr. Rajkumar, an Assamese artist whose latest cringe-worthy yet wildly entertaining song has set the online world abuzz.

His recent song, which hilariously revolves around the name 'Anamika' and is sung in a comically broken English style, has become an overnight sensation. The video features Raku Da delivering the song in a manner that's bound to tickle your funny bone, leaving viewers in fits of laughter by the end.

The video's rapid ascent to virality has been nothing short of phenomenal, racking up an impressive 148 likes and counting. Netizens wasted no time in expressing their thoughts, with the comment section brimming with a range of opinions.

While some couldn't help but reject the unconventional nature of the song, others were wholeheartedly enamored by Raku Da's comedic charm. One user humorously commented, "Looks like Dhinchak Pooja's career is in danger," signaling the potential shift in viral stardom.

Another curious user quipped, "I want the name of the school where he learnt his English," playfully referencing the unique linguistic approach in the song.

A third user, acknowledging the song's inexplicable appeal, shared, "No idea what the song means, but it sure brings a smile to my face."

The widespread sentiment among viewers seemed to be encapsulated by a fourth user who succinctly exclaimed, "This is epic, yaar!"

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Get flawless lashes all day with waterproof mascaras on Amazon: No smudging or smearing

Man takes restaurant to court over chicken-less biryani, wins this amount as compensation

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy takes this big step right after taking oath, know what

Meet actress who gave 1 superhit show, rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, got no work for years, is now...

Viral video: Man recreates Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai in Kishore Kumar's voice, internet is super impressed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE