The incident happened earlier this week during a foundation stone-laying ceremony for an RCC bridge at Daikhowa Market

A shocking incident in Assam has put AIUDF MLA Shamsul Huda in the spotlight after a viral video showed him assaulting a contractor’s employee with a banana plant. The incident happened earlier this week during a foundation stone-laying ceremony for an RCC bridge at Daikhowa Market.

The video shows MLA Huda first slapping the worker, Sahidur Rahman, before uprooting a small banana plant and thrashing him with it. Rahman, who works for contractor Avinash Agarwal, claimed the attack was completely unprovoked.

नाम : शमशुल हुडा ,

पद: विधायक

पार्टी : ऑल इंडिया यूनाइटेड फ्रंट (बिलासिपारा ,असम )

काम : लाल रिबन की जगह गुलाबी रिबन होने की वजह से मारपीट करना ,



हमारे टैक्स के पैसे पर पलने वाले इन अधिकारियों और नेताओं की औकात कैसे होती है किसी आम आदमी पर हांथ उठाने की ,



ऐसे लोगों को इनके… pic.twitter.com/BQpvF0exLn — खुरपेंच (@khurpenchh) March 20, 2025

According to reports, the MLA was angry about the size of the banana plant used in the ceremony. In Assam, banana plants are often used in religious and cultural events.

The incident has sparked strong reactions, with opposition parties criticising the MLA’s actions. Raijor Dal’s organising secretary, Monsur Rahman, condemned the act, calling it "hooliganism" and warning that such behavior damages public trust.

The video has gone viral, drawing widespread criticism. Many have demanded strict action against the MLA, saying such acts of violence by public representatives are unacceptable.