Assam man who suffered panic attack, slapped by co-passenger in Mumbai-Kolkata Indigo flight in viral video, went missing, later found in...

A viral video has sparked a massive outrage among netizens. A man, named Hajiful Rahman slapped co-passenger, named Husain Ahmed Majumdar, who was suffering a panic attack on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata. This incident left many passengers onboard furious, causing a chaos situation on the flight. After this incident, Hussain was reported missing, as his family was unable to locate him. After two days of search operation by Police across states, he was found safe in Assam's Barpeta.

Who is Hussain Ahmed Majumdar?

Hussain Ahmed Majumdar, 32, is from Assam. He is a shop worker based in Mumbai, who boarded IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata on July 31. He was en route to Silchar, Assam to visit his father, who is battling cancer. However, he suffered a severe panic attack on the flight. As seen in the viral video, the IndiGo airlines air hostesses were seen calming him down.

However, suddenly another passenger, Hajiful Rehman slapped him, as he said, ;he was facing problem' because of his panic attack. One passenger who was recording the incident could be heard confronting the man, 'Why did you hit him?' The accused replied, "We are facing problems because of him." Another passenger, said, "Yes, all of us are facing issues, but that doesn't mean you will hit him."The crew members also confronted the man and urged him to do not do this.

Hussain Ahmed reported missing

After the incident, the flight arrived in Kolkata. Hussain Ahmed Majumdar was to take his scheduled connecting flight from Kolkata to Silchar, however, he quietly exited the airport and boarded a train to Assam. His family who ere waiting for him at Silchar Airport reported his missing at the local Katigorah police station, and also said that his phone was unreachable.

'He spoke to his wife and parents before boarding the Mumbai flight, assuring them he would be home soon. But after that, we lost all contact. His phone was ringing but he wasn’t answering,' his uncle Joglu Mazumder said to media. 'We saw the video of him being hit on the flight, and after that, we were terrified,' he added.

After few days of sarching, it was found by Police that Majumdar was at Barpeta station in Assam and lost his phone during travel. “After landing in Kolkata, he took a train to Barpeta. From there, he is now on his way to Silchar,” said Joseph Keivom, the officer-in-charge at Katigorah police station.

Hajiful Rahman banned from IndiGo

The man who slapped Hussain, Hajiful Rahman has been detained by CISF in Kolkata upon landing. He has been put on 'No fly list' by the IndiGo airlines. IndiGo said in official statement, 'In line with our commitment to discourage such unruly behaviour onboard flights, the individual (assaulter) has been suspended from flying on any IndiGo flights, in accordance with regulatory provisions.'