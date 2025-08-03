Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Arvi Bahal? Indian-American who is set to fly to space on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin's space tourism flight

This couple gives birth to the 'world's oldest baby', born from a frozen embryo kept since...

NEET PG 2025 today, know shift timings, documents to carry, gate closing time, and...

SA vs PAK WCL 2025 Final: AB De Villiers' fiery 120 helps South Africa to beat Pakistan by 9 wickets to win WCL title

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen hits back at CM Pinarayi Vijayan over National Award criticism: 'Their job is to...'

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie steals the show as she turns photographer for Nick Jonas, watch viral video

Assam man who suffered panic attack, slapped by co-passenger in Mumbai-Kolkata Indigo flight in viral video, went missing, later found in...

Amarnath Yatra 2025 called off early, over 4.1 lakh devotees complete pilgrimage

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 to be declared on results.cbse.gov.in; Know how to check, download, date

Ankita Lokhande's house help’s daughter and her friend mysteriously go missing in Mumbai, actress asks for help

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see pics

Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see 

Who is Arvi Bahal? Indian-American who is set to fly to space on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin's space tourism flight

Who is Arvi Bahal? Indian-American who is set to fly to space on Jeff Bezos’s Bl

This couple gives birth to the 'world's oldest baby', born from a frozen embryo kept since...

This couple gives birth to the 'world's oldest baby', born from a frozen embryo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see pics

Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see 

Friendship day 2025: 7 Bollywood songs perfect for Instagram stories with your partner-in-crime

Friendship day 2025: 7 Bollywood songs perfect for Instagram stories

Top K-dramas that celebrate real friendship, perfect for friendship day 2025

Top K-dramas that celebrate real friendship, perfect for friendship day 2025

HomeViral

VIRAL

Assam man who suffered panic attack, slapped by co-passenger in Mumbai-Kolkata Indigo flight in viral video, went missing, later found in...

A man, named Hajiful Rahman slapped co-passenger, named Husain Ahmed Majumdar, who was suffering a panic attack on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata. This incident left many passengers onboard furious, causing a chaos situation on the flight.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 09:39 AM IST

Assam man who suffered panic attack, slapped by co-passenger in Mumbai-Kolkata Indigo flight in viral video, went missing, later found in...

TRENDING NOW

A viral video has sparked a massive outrage among netizens. A man, named Hajiful Rahman slapped co-passenger, named Husain Ahmed Majumdar, who was suffering a panic attack on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata. This incident left many passengers onboard furious, causing a chaos situation on the flight. After this incident, Hussain was reported missing, as his family was unable to locate him. After two days of search operation by Police across states, he was found safe in Assam's Barpeta. 

Who is Hussain Ahmed Majumdar?

Hussain Ahmed Majumdar, 32, is from Assam. He is a shop worker based in Mumbai, who boarded IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata on July 31. He was en route to Silchar, Assam to visit his father, who is battling cancer. However, he suffered a severe panic attack on the flight. As seen in the viral video, the IndiGo airlines air hostesses were seen calming him down.

However, suddenly another passenger, Hajiful Rehman slapped him, as he said, ;he was facing problem' because of his panic attack. One passenger who was recording the incident could be heard confronting the man, 'Why did you hit him?' The accused replied, "We are facing problems because of him." Another passenger, said, "Yes, all of us are facing issues, but that doesn't mean you will hit him."The crew members also confronted the man and urged him to do not do this.

Hussain Ahmed reported missing

After the incident, the flight arrived in Kolkata. Hussain Ahmed Majumdar was to take his scheduled connecting flight from Kolkata to Silchar, however, he quietly exited the airport and boarded a train to Assam. His family who ere waiting for him at Silchar Airport reported his missing at the local Katigorah police station, and also said that his phone was unreachable. 

'He spoke to his wife and parents before boarding the Mumbai flight, assuring them he would be home soon. But after that, we lost all contact. His phone was ringing but he wasn’t answering,' his uncle Joglu Mazumder said to media. 'We saw the video of him being hit on the flight, and after that, we were terrified,' he added.

After few days of sarching, it was found by Police that Majumdar was at Barpeta station in Assam and lost his phone during travel. “After landing in Kolkata, he took a train to Barpeta. From there, he is now on his way to Silchar,” said Joseph Keivom, the officer-in-charge at Katigorah police station.

Hajiful Rahman banned from IndiGo

The man who slapped Hussain, Hajiful Rahman has been detained by CISF in Kolkata upon landing. He has been put on 'No fly list' by the IndiGo airlines. IndiGo said in official statement, 'In line with our commitment to discourage such unruly behaviour onboard flights, the individual (assaulter) has been suspended from flying on any IndiGo flights, in accordance with regulatory provisions.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests
Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain...
US President Donald Trump hikes tariff on Canada to 35%, highest in decades, says ‘very hard’ to strike deal due to...
US President Donald Trump hikes tariff on Canada to 35%, highest in decades, say
Can AB de Villiers replicate Yuvraj Singh's feat and conquer Pakistan in WCL 2025 final?
Can AB de Villiers replicate Yuvraj Singh's feat and conquer Pakistan in WCL
Viral video: Saiyaara in Kishore Kumar's voice, AI does 'magic' with Ahaan Panday's superhit song, netizens say 'yeh toh original se...'
Viral video: Saiyaara in Kishore Kumar's voice, AI does magic with Ahaan's song
Hari Hara Veera Mallu director opens up on failure of Pawan Kalyan-starrer, slams trolls for citing bad VFX: 'People only get views when..'
Hari Hara Veera Mallu director opens up on failure of Pawan Kalyan-starrer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see pics
Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see 
Friendship day 2025: 7 Bollywood songs perfect for Instagram stories with your partner-in-crime
Friendship day 2025: 7 Bollywood songs perfect for Instagram stories
Top K-dramas that celebrate real friendship, perfect for friendship day 2025
Top K-dramas that celebrate real friendship, perfect for friendship day 2025
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE