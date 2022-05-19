Assam: BJP MLA Sibu Misra takes piggyback ride on rescue worker's back to reach boat, video surfaces

Photo: Twitter/ Screengrab @ANI

Amid the heightened flood situation in Assam, a video of a sitting MLA taking a piggyback ride on the back of a rescue worker went viral on social media today. Sibu Misra, who is the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA from Lumding Assembly, was in Hojai area to review flood situation.

Misra was seen taking a piggyback ride to a boat on the back of a flood rescue worker on Wednesday, May 18. A video was shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations are being undertaken by Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army in Assam’s flood-hit region. The floods have rampaged through the state, destroying rail and road infrastructure and affecting over seven lakh people across 29 districts. 9 persons have lost their lives.

"Till now, 7,17,046 people across 29 districts have been affected due to the flood situation in the state. 9 people have died in floods and landslides so far," Assam State Disaster Management Authority said today.

Currently, 1413 villages are underwater. Most affected district is Nagaon with over 2.88 lakh people affected. Cachar and Hojai follow with 1.2 lakh and 1.07 lakh affected. An emergency flight service has been introduced by the Assam cabinet between Silchar and Guwahati.

Train services have been suspended by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) due to destruction to railway lines in multiple places. All trains through Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section to Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur have been cancelled.

