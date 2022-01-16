Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Scolds IAS officer for promoting ‘VIP culture’ - Watch VIRAL video

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was recently spotted admonishing an IAS officer. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The CM can be seen criticising the officer for promoting ‘VIP culture’.

As shared in the video, the IAS officer had cleared the path for Assam’s CM which led to a massive traffic jam. The incident reportedly took place on the National Highway 37 near Gumotha Gaon in Nagaon district. The IAS officer was clearing the path on orders by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nisarg Hivare.

After seeing the huge traffic jam, the CM stopped his car and got down seemingly annoyed. The video shows him yelling at the officer for giving special treatment and said that VIP culture won't be allowed in the state.

"DC sahab yeh kya natak hai? Gadi kyun rukwaya hai? Koi raja, maharaja aa raha hai kya? Aisa mat karo. Logo ko kasht ho raha hai. Gadi jane do (What is this drama, DC sahab? Why have these vehicles been stopped? Is a king coming here? This should not happen again. People are suffering, let the vehicles go)”, he said in the video.

#WATCH Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reprimands DC Nagaon for traffic jam near Gumothagaon on National Highway 37.



He was in the area to lay the foundation stone of a road, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/nXBEXxpu6k January 15, 2022

As per the Assam CM, he has formerly instructed that there shouldn’t be any inconvenience for people during his visit. He added that the NH was blocked for over 15 mins and even ambulances were waiting.

While the act was appreciated by many people of social media, some criticised the CM for yelling at the officer who was just doing his job. Sarma later shared the incident on Twitter saying, "In our state we want to create a culture where DC, SP or any govt servant /public rep-irrespective of background, intellectual capacity or popularity will work only for the people, changing babu mindset is a tough, but we are determined to achieve our goal-Janta hi Janardhan”.

Expressing views over the incident, one Twitter user commented, “I do appreciate his work as CM but this is not the way one should speak to a person who is Just doing his work. His safety was the reason behind stopping the vehicle”.