Love never dies: Man 'marries' girlfriend who died from prolonged illness, vows to never marry again

Assam man marries girlfriend after she passes away from irreversable illness | Photo: YouTube/ @MEGHAshorts

On the one side, we are witnessing several killings by romantic partners, on the other, there is this man from Assam who voluntarily married his long-time girlfriend, who passed away after a prolonged illness.

A viral YouTube video shows that a 27-year-old man Bitupan Tamuli putting vermillion on the forehead and cheeks of the late Prathana. Prathana lost her life at a private hospital in Guwahati on Friday.

Reports suggest that Bitupan has vowed to never marry again for the rest of his life. Prathana reportedly fell sick a few days back and was admitted to the hospital on November 18. This act of true love and sacrifice has filled the hearts of many.

The entire country was shaken by the horrific murder of Shraddha Walkar by her long-time partner Aftab Poonawala in Mehrauli. Almost all of us started questioning the definition of love in today's generation. This man's dedication and love for his girlfriend definitely prove that words like love, respect, commitment, and sacrifice have not lost their value.

While marrying a dead person is unusual to most of us, there is a highly-unusual tradition called 'Pretha Kalyanam', or 'marriage of the dead' is still kept alive by a few communities in Karnataka as well as in parts of Kerala.

“For those who are not accustomed to traditions of Dakshina Kannada this might sound funny but it’s a serious tradition here,” Youtuber Anny Arun wrote in a Twitter thread that went viral earlier this year. “For those who died in childbirth, they are usually married off to another child who is deceased during childbirth,” he explained.