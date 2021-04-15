Headlines

Aspiring model who was paralysed after severe allergic reaction to peanut butter pretzel receives Rs 220 cr compensation

Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Friday that the family of Chantel Giacalone, an aspiring model, and actress, was awarded $29.5 million.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 15, 2021, 09:48 PM IST

7-year-old Chantel Giacalone didn't know that she would be awarded $29.5 million (nearly Rs 220 crore) by a jury as she went into anaphylactic shock after chewing into a pretzel imbued with peanut butter while in Las Vegas for a convention. 

Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Friday that the family of Chantel, an aspiring model, and actress, was awarded $29.5 million. Chantel was reportedly left brain-damaged after being treated for a severe allergic reaction by an ambulance service in Las Vegas in 2013. 

Chantel's lawyer, Christian Morris, further revealed that she lost oxygen to her brain for several minutes after seeking treatment from MedicWest Ambulance on that day. In the court, Christian argued in a civil lawsuit that MedicWest Ambulance negligently treated her allergic reaction.

Christian further argued that the two medics who were on-site that day didn't have IV epinephrine, an adrenaline medication for severe allergic reactions that are required by the Southern Nevada Health District. Christian further said that the medics on the scene instead used intramuscular epinephrine, but IVs are required for full anaphylaxis. He argued the cost of the drug was only $2.42. 

For the uninformed, the lawsuit was seeking more than $60 million in damages for medical expenses and emotional suffering.

MedicWest denied any wrongdoing and said the outcome was inevitable because of Chantel's heightened allergy to peanuts. 

Chantel's father Jack Giacalone said after the verdict was read, "At least my daughter will be taken care of. I’m happy about that. All the anguish that we’ve been through for the last eight years, I’m not happy about. I just hope MedicWest changes their ways." 

