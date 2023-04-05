'Asli talent': After Viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana, a clip of boy playing bhajan on flute wins hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet has been buzzing with talk about the "Delhi Metro Girl," who recently went viral for donning a bikini and a micro mini skirt on the Delhi metro. The reportedly 19-year-old has captured the public's interest for her unusual mode of travelling and has since faced widespread scrutiny and disapproval for her odd fashion sense. The viral Delhi Metro girl identified as Rhythm Chanana is a Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab) resident. We've seen numerous clips of her donning hot outfits while riding the Delhi metro. After Rhythm, now a boy’s soulful flute performance in Delhi metro has won the hearts of netizens.

Well, in a video that has gone viral online, a boy can be seen playing soulful bhajan on the flute in Delhi's metro. Yes, you read that right. The clip was posted on Twitter by a handle called Mayur Sejpal and is just too good to miss out on. Watch the clip here:

In the over one-minute clip, the unnamed boy played the iconic bhajans effortlessly on the flute. The manner he played the bhajans will undoubtedly calm your soul.

The footage received nearly 84,000 views after being shared online. After watching the video, netizens were overjoyed and went to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Focus & love for music - can reach any heart with its sincerity & power. Neither time nor place matter when Saraswati’s enchanting touch descends for a few moments on the lucky ones." A second added, "Huge huge huge applause Well done boys keep up your grand work " Another wrote, "Bahut sundar, metro me baansuri ki madur dhun sunkar bahut hi sukoon mila hoga sabhi yatriyon ko kyonki sangeet ki koi seema nahi hoti " shared a third. A fourth expressed, "So healing tune. God bless you brother"