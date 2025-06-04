The village's remarkable wealth can be attributed to its significant Non-Resident Indian (NRI) population, which accounts for 65% of the total population.

Asia is home to several cities known for their wealthy residents, but the richest village on the continent is located in India. This village, called Madhapur, is notable for its significant population of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). These residents have contributed to the development of the village, resulting in infrastructure improvements like roads and schools that are not commonly found in other Indian villages.

In which Indian state Aisa's richest village is situated and what is the total population of that village?

Madhapur, situated in Bhuj, Gujarat, has a population of about 32,000 people. The villagers have a substantial amount of wealth, with fixed deposits in the bank totaling Rs 7,000 crore. This financial achievement has been officially recognised by the Government of India.

The village's remarkable wealth can be attributed to its significant Non-Resident Indian (NRI) population, which accounts for 65% of the total population. These NRIs primarily reside in countries such as Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The substantial bank deposits in Madhapur have facilitated significant village development. This has led to improvements in infrastructure, including roads, water resources, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and religious sites.

Investments made by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have transformed Madhapur into a financial hub. These substantial investments have attracted the attention of both public and private sector banks across the country. Currently, Madhapur hosts branches of 17 major banks, including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, and PNB.

The villagers of Madhapur are spread across the globe. Despite working in various countries, they contribute financially to the development of infrastructure, ensuring the village progresses alongside its residents.