Tourists love spending time here away from the chaos and city lights, surrounded by lush greenery, organic fruits and streams.

When we converse about the cleanest countries, people often name Finland, Estonia, and Luxembourg. But who would have thought that Asia's cleanest village is in India? Yes, you heard it right, and it is 'Mawlynnong', a village located in Meghalaya, India.

Most people across the world have a perception about India, especially Indian villages, that it is unhygienic, dirty and not well-maintained, and it may be because India is still not well explored by tourists.

About Mawlynnong village

Mawlynnong is a small village in Meghalaya, widely recognised as the cleanest village in Asia. Mawlynnong is about 90 km from Shillong and has earned its reputation for clean and green environmental practices.

What makes this Mawlynnong more special is the unity among the people who treat every single part of this village like their own home. In this village, people are often seen cleaning roads, maintaining proper drainage systems, and turning garbage into manure together. The villagers believe in staying close to nature and embrace eco-friendly practices, such as their dusbins are made of bamboo and are placed in every corner of the village.

One of the main attractions of this village is the 'Living Root Bridge', which is built on its own over the years by slowly shaping the roots of a tree. It's one of the best locations to visit to witness how nature works when it is not disturbed.

Another beautiful spot is the 'Sky View Tower', made of bamboo, from where you can take breathtaking views of the forest of Bangladesh.

Recently, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar visited Mawlynnong, where he admired the village for its beauty. No filters needed when a village looks as beautiful as Mawlynnong. When there’s pristine cleanliness outside, one feels a sense of calm and serenity inside."

About the Khasi tribe

People living in this village are from the Khasi tribe, who are well-educated, and almost everyone knows how to speak English. The most amazing thing about this tribe is that the family name and properties are passed down by women. People living in this village are extremely friendly and often offer tourists to stay with them.

