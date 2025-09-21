Asia Cup 2025: Watch India vs Pakistan free with THESE Jio plans

Jio customers can still watch the action at no cost, as several prepaid plans offer free SonyLIV access.

India is unbeatable in the Asia Cup 2025 with back-to-back three victories. Today, India will once again face their biggest rivals, Pakistan, in the Super Four stage at Dubai International Cricket Ground. The much-awaited match will be live on SonyLIV, but since it requires a subscription, Jio customers can still watch the action at no cost, as several prepaid plans offer free SonyLIV access.

Best Jio Plans To Watch The Asia Cup 2025

Rs 445 Plan - Offers 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and access to SonyLIV, Zee5, and more -- validity: 56 days.

Rs 175 Plan - A lightweight option with 10GB data for 28 days, bundled with access to 10 OTT apps, including SonyLIV.

Rs 1,049 Plan – A premium plan that packs 2GB data per day, unlimited calls, SMS, plus SonyLIV and Zee5 subscriptions.

So, depending on your budget and data needs, you can pick a plan that ensures you don’t miss a single ball of India’s campaign.

India’s Super Four Schedule – Asia Cup 2025

September 21 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan – 7:30 PM IST, Dubai International Cricket Ground

September 24 (Wednesday): India vs Bangladesh – 7:30 PM IST, Dubai International Cricket Ground

September 26 (Friday): India vs Sri Lanka – 7:30 PM IST, Dubai International Cricket Ground

