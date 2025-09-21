Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Jio customers can still watch the action at no cost, as several prepaid plans offer free SonyLIV access.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 04:43 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Watch India vs Pakistan free with THESE Jio plans
India is unbeatable in the Asia Cup 2025 with back-to-back three victories. Today, India will once again face their biggest rivals, Pakistan, in the Super Four stage at Dubai International Cricket Ground. The much-awaited match will be live on SonyLIV, but since it requires a subscription, Jio customers can still watch the action at no cost, as several prepaid plans offer free SonyLIV access. 

Best Jio Plans To Watch The Asia Cup 2025

  • Rs 445 Plan - Offers 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and access to SonyLIV, Zee5, and more -- validity: 56 days.
  • Rs 175 Plan - A lightweight option with 10GB data for 28 days, bundled with access to 10 OTT apps, including SonyLIV.
  • Rs 1,049 Plan – A premium plan that packs 2GB data per day, unlimited calls, SMS, plus SonyLIV and Zee5 subscriptions.

So, depending on your budget and data needs, you can pick a plan that ensures you don’t miss a single ball of India’s campaign.

India’s Super Four Schedule – Asia Cup 2025

  • September 21 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan – 7:30 PM IST, Dubai International Cricket Ground
  • September 24 (Wednesday): India vs Bangladesh – 7:30 PM IST, Dubai International Cricket Ground
  • September 26 (Friday): India vs Sri Lanka – 7:30 PM IST, Dubai International Cricket Ground

