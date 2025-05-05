The recent discovery has drawn the attention of archaeologists from all over the world.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has recently excavated remarkable insights into Eastern India's Chalcolithic culture, reports suggest. Some mounds were found at a place called Nara Huda near Tirimal village, in the Khurda district, a place near Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha. This excavation has revealed the ancient culture of eastern India. ASI has been excavating here since 2021. The remains of 'chalcolithic' times have been found in the third phase of excavation. The discovery shows how people lived and farmed in ancient times. Archaeologist PK Dikhit said the excavation uncovered circular mud structures (both with and without walls), rammed floors, mud walls, and post holes.

The excavation also uncovered antiquities ranging from stone and iron celts, copper and bone points, semi-precious stone and terracotta beads, glass bangle fragments, terracotta animal figurines, hopscotches, sling balls, toy cart wheels, stone polishers, hammer stones, saddle fragments, and clay tablets are some of the important finds.

The Copper-Stone Age, also known as the Chalcolithic Age, began after the Neolithic Age, when people began making tools of copper along with stone. This age spanned from about 4000 BC to 2000 BC. The discovery of Nara Huda shows that during this period people were adept at activities like farming, animal husbandry and fishing. This age is also considered a part of the Bronze Age.

The potsherds, ranging from red ware, grey ware, red-slipped ware, chocolate-slipped ware, black and red ware to perforated and miniature handmade pots (crucibles), along with other findings, suggest three distinct cultural phases from top to lower levels of excavations, viz. Early Historical, Iron Age, and Chalcolithic period.

