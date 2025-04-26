Ashneer and Madhuri's favourite part of the house is the living room, designed with curated artwork, modern furniture, and a balanced colour palette.

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former CEO of BharatPe, gained fame after appearing on Shark Tank India. He often showcases his luxurious lifestyle on social media, sharing glimpses of his opulent home that features a Rs 1 crore dining table, aesthetic decor, and other lavish elements, leaving fans in awe. In a video collaboration with Brut, he, alongside his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, showed his lavish 18,000-square-foot mansion in Delhi.

Ashneer's luxurious home, located in Panchsheel Park, South Delhi, features earthen-colored stone tiles on the exterior and grey granular tiles on the flooring. The interior boasts indoor plants, timber, and marble flooring, reflecting Grover's affinity for natural elements. Reports suggest the property costs over Rs 30 crores, potentially increasing with interior design and location specifics.

Ashneer and Madhuri's favourite part of the house is the living room, designed with curated artwork, modern furniture, and a balanced colour palette. The space reflects the couple's style as calm, bold, and unapologetically modern. It features ivory couches and a tea table adorned with gold-plated coasters. The room is filled with natural light from large French windows and features unique touches like bar chairs and James Bond-themed motifs. The walls display paintings of Indian cities like Jaipur and Jodhpur. The guest room is designed with soft white tones, French windows, and a comfortable bed.

His mansion features a 160-foot-long hallway that doubles as a jogging track. The special feature of the home is a stunning Rs 1 crore dining table, although some reports claimed it was worth Rs 10 crore, with Ashneer himself unaware of the exact price. The house also boasts a Rs 1.5-crore bar setup that can store 100-150 bottles, primarily for guests and occasional use by his father.





Meanwhile, Ashneer's estimated net worth is around Rs 21,000 crores. He co-founded BharatPe, a unicorn company. Grover owns luxury items, including a Porsche Cayman S, showcasing his affluent lifestyle. His wife, Madhuri shares his taste for luxury, evident in their opulent home. The couple's assets reflect their successful entrepreneurial ventures and refined tastes.