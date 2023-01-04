Ashneer Grover reveals why he rejected Virat Kohli as brand ambassador: 'Bura maan jayega'

After Virat Kohli, Ashneer Grover also shared a story involving Salman Khan (File)

Ashneer Grover may be out of Shark Tank Season 2, but he is never out of news. One of the most successful entrepreneurs in India, Grover recently shared an interesting anecdote involving cricket star Virat Kohli. He said in a podcast that he once rejected the cricketer and hired 11 other cricketers for half the money. However, he didn't the amount, quipping if he did tell the podcast host, "Virat Kohli bura maan jaaega". The interesting banter has gone viral on the Internet.

Grover, who appeared on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast, said a deal broker offered Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as brand ambassadors for a certain amount. He, however, countered and said he would instead hire 11 players for half the cost. And he did exactly that!

Elaborating on the incident, the BharatPe founder said he was discussing an IPL deal with some brokers. He told them he wanted the name of his brand plastered on the back of the players' jerseys as he wanted it to stand out. The broker, however, rejected the idea and said he should enlist Kohli as a brand ambassador.

"I said do that. We will take Virat Kohli. They quoted one amount. Won't disclose the amount, Virat Kohli will take offense. Then he said he would include Anushka. I said we don't want the Manyavar advertisement... then I told him what if we halve the amount and hire 11 players for the money. And that's the deal that was finalised.

He said he told Kohli the same story. He said Kohli told him that he did very good business.

Ashneer also shared a story involving Salman Khan. He said his manager once told him not to take pictures while discussing a deal with him.

“Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, uske shoot ke liye mila tha, usko brief karne ke liye company ke baare mein. Teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya photo nahi khichwani, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine bola nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad mein jaa tu, aisi kaunsi heropanti hogayi (We wanted Salman to endorse our brand, therefore, I met him for the ad shoot. I sat with himand sat with him for three hours. His manager told me that I couldn’t get a picture with him because he might get irritated, and I thought, ‘Fine, he can go to hell)…”

He, however, praised Khan's business sense.

"Salman Khan is a smart guy. People might think he’s aloof, but he understands business and his image," he added.

He said Khan advised them to show him larger than life as people rejected Tubelight where he played the role of a specially abled man.