Ashneer Grover defends Porsche purchase, hits out at new BharatPe CEO for buying BMW

After receiving extensive criticism for owning an expensive dining table worth Rs 1 crore, Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover took to Twitter to bash BharatPe’s CEO Suhail Sameer. Ashneer wrote that if the CEO can buy a BMW Z4 convertible then the cofounder can afford a second-hand Porsche too.

Putting out a satirical remark on Twitter, Ashneer wrote, “I am proud @SuhailSameer14 that within 1 year of joining BharatPe you could buy BMW Z4 Convertible sports car. I've made my employees' dreams come true. Ironic that you believe you as employee can afford your dream and I as Founder can't even afford a 2nd hand Porsche. Touché !!”

I am proud @SuhailSameer14 that within 1 year of joining BharatPe you could buy BMW Z4 Convertible sports car. I’ve made my employees’ dreams come true. Ironic that you believe you as employee can afford your dream and I as Founder can’t even afford a 2nd hand Porsche. Touché !! pic.twitter.com/D0gUdXcCfn — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 13, 2022

Earlier, reports suggested that the ousted co-founder spent Rs 1 crore on a dining table and had also bought a Porsche.

Ashneer reacted to these claims today by saying, “Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No it's a ₹10 cr dining table !! Haha ! I don't hold the Guinness World Record for most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press - don't fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies - you'll lose your credibility like them”.

In his defence, Grover said that he would rather invest Rs 10 crore in a business and create employment opportunities for 1,000 people.

It’s not even worth 0.5% of that. I’d rather put ₹10cr in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn & put dignified meal on their tables for their families. Score; Self Goal (Loss of Credibility) by BharatPe Board / Investors - 1 : Lavishness - 0. — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 13, 2022

Grover had been removed from all associations with the board of BharatPe after the board accused him and his family of ‘extensive misappropriation’ of company funds. They were also blamed for and grossly abusing company money to fund their lavish lifestyles.

In a statement, BharatPe said it reserves all rights to take further legal action against him and his family. "The Grover family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company’s expense account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles," BharatPe elaborated.