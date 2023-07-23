Headlines

This Australian woman is 'world's hottest truck driver', earns more money than salary of CEOs of many companies

Ashley revealed that she is associated with the mining industry and travels by truck.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

When we think of truck drivers, we picture a skinny man who is exhausted from working long hours. However, very few of us tend to picture a truck driver behind the wheel of a truck wearing her most attractive clothes.

As per reports, The "World's hottest truck driver" employee of FIFO recently came up to offer some shocking information regarding her work as a truck driver, which surprised everyone. Digital content producer Ashlea, who lives in Perth and drives a truck part-time, revealed that she makes six figures salary from her truck-driving job, which enables her to live her "best life" when she's not working. Ashley gets free food and transportation, works only six months of the year, and has a six-figure income. She is a truck driver that works in a mine in Western Australia.

She further revealed that during her training, she used to make about $94,000 (about Rs 77 lakh) per year. Later, the company paid her a salary of $51.50, or around Rs 4,200, each hour. Ashlea further disclosed that the new company she is employed by is presently providing her a bonus of $2000 (about Rs 1.63 lakh) per month. When combined with her yearly salary, this amounts to a net income of $122,000 (roughly Rs 1 crore) per year.

Ashlea is not the only truck driver employed by supermarkets in the UK who makes more money than the salary of CEOs of many companies. These individuals earn between £60,000 and £70,000 per year (more than Rs 6 crore). These UK truck drivers receive a regular bonus of about $2000 every now and then in addition to their base pay.

Ashlea who is also a skilled mechanic, is active on social media. On TikTok, she has nearly 69,000 followers. She makes use of the platform to discuss her life as a traveller.

