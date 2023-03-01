Ashish Vidyarthi tries Kolkata's ‘Rasgulla Chai’ in viral video, netizens say 'hame maaf karo'

screengrab

New Delhi: Nowadays, there are numerous bizarre food combinations that can only be described as foodies' nightmares. We've seen it all, from Oreo in Maggie to chocolate in omelettes. Furthermore, do you recall the video of a tea vendor selling fruit chai? However, a video of a street vendor making rasgulla chai went viral on the internet a few months ago. This rasgulla chai is from Kolkata, as strange as it may sound. Recently, actor Ashish Vidyarthi was seen for the first time trying this unusual type of chai.

The video begins with the actor visiting a shop and explaining the drink he intends to try. The video then shows how chai is added to a kulhad after rasgulla and masala have been added. The video concludes with Ashish Vidyarthi expressing his appreciation for the 'unique' drink.

After being shared online, the video received nearly 426,000 views. Tea lovers, on the other hand, were not convinced and expressed their opinions in the comments section.

Reactions from users:

. "That's something new," one social media user commented. That sounds good. I'll definitely give it a shot." Another person expressed gratitude, writing, "Thank you for discovering these hidden gems of India." "Maaf kardo."