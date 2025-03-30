YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia dropped a surprise for his fans on Sunday, i.e., March 30, announcing his bold comeback after a massive controversy over his joke about "parental sex" during one of the episodes of India's Got Latent.

Allahbadia - who sparked a row after his joke on comedian Samay Raina's show - faced multiple FIRs, legal action and massive criticism against him. Along with the YouTuber, various FIRs had also been registered against panelists - Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani.

Earlier today, Allahbadia shared a "comeback" post, promising his audience a more responsible job from his end. Furthermore, he also shared a series of pictures on Instagram - one of which included his crew members and supporters.

While netizens warmly welcomed Allahbadia with positive comments, there's someone who has the funniest reaction to the YouTuber's post. It's none other than Ashish Chanchlani, who (as many believe) was dragged into the case "unnecessarily" just because he was a panelist on India's Got Latent.

Dropping the beautiful pictures, Allahbadia wrote, "Thank you to my loved ones. Thank you universe. A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth...", to which, Chanchlani jokingly wrote, "Love you, But next time you are meeting me please dont crack jokes near me", dropping smiley emojis in the comment section.

Check out the post here

Here's how netizens reacted

"Come back stronger", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "So happy to see you".

A third joined, "Missed seeing you here! Excited for what's next".