Legendry singer Asha Bhonsle’s granddaughter has been grooving to her latest song ‘Kehndi hai’ and her latest reel singing the song with Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has gone viral after winning many hearts. Bhonsle shared a clip of herself singing the song in sync with Siraj on Instagram.

The two can be seen jamming on the song while sitting in a vanity van. The 23-year-old singing sensation captioned the video, “To the person who is the reason for a lot of us to follow our dreams.”

Rumours of relationship with Mohammad Siraj

The two have been rumoured to be in a relationship which both have dismissed. The rumours started after Zanai Bhosle shared pictures of her 23rd birthday party at Escobar - Tapas Bar in Mumbai in January. Mohammad Siraj was one of the attendees where both were seen sharing a light-hearted moment. The viral picture fueled speculations.

However, Siraj dispelled the rumors by sharing a song from the Bollywood movie "Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam" and referring to Zanai as his sister. The two, both 23, posted affectionate Instagram stories, addressing each other as siblings. Zanai called Siraj "Mere pyaare Bhai" (my dear brother), while he referred to her as "meri behna" (my sister).

‘Kehndi hai’ surpasses 1 million views

Zanai Bhonsle released the song from her latest album just before Valentine’s Day which quickly gained attention for its love appeal and became the Valentine’s song. Showcasing new-age love, the viral song masterfully blends a mesmerizing melody with heartfelt lyrics, evoking emotions of love and yearning. Its contemporary sound and Zanai's enchanting vocals have resonated with music lovers worldwide. Fans on social media have hailed it as the "perfect Valentine's Day track", praising its captivating charm.