'As tall as me' : Viral video of King Cobra ‘standing up’ terrifies internet

New Delhi: Nature is beautiful in many ways, but it can also be frightening. And this clip of a King Cobra shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda clearly demonstrates it. The video shows a King Cobra raising its body and spreading its hood, stunning watchers with its massive size. Nanda mentioned that the reptile can literally "stand up and look a person in the eye".

The king cobra can literally "stand up" and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground. pic.twitter.com/g93Iw2WzRo — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 27, 2023



The frightening video shows the reptile with its hood raised high on top of a muddy slope. Its tail is long on the ground as it stares at a specific point.

"The king cobra can literally ‘stand up’ and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground." Nanda captioned the clip.

Doesn't it appear frightening? This video was only shared a day ago. It has been viewed over two lakh times since it was shared. The video has also received over 3000 likes and several comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“But snake listens to vibrations in the ground and then come to know of anyone around. This photo indicates as if King Cobra can see up to some distance. Please tell the actual motive of snake in lifting upper body to this height . May the snake is in a position to strike further.,” said a Twitter user. “Yes, myself and my dad had seen such a thing years back in village, jitters down the spine, both of us were shivering and ran back to home.” joined another. “Almost all snakes can standup to one third of their length, since kings can reach lengths of 15-18ft their 1/3rd is about 5-6 ft and hence they can look into a human eye” posted a third. “I was face to face with one such cobra in this stand up position way back in 1997. It does intimidate you.,” wrote a fourth.