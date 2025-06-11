Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh recently dropped 'Sapphire' and we were so not prepared for this banger! Sapphire is a part of Sheeran's album “Play”, featuring his iconic chemistry with 'Tum Hi Ho' singer Arijit Singh.

Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh recently dropped 'Sapphire' and we were so not prepared for this banger! Sapphire is a part of Sheeran's album “Play”, featuring his iconic chemistry with 'Tum Hi Ho' singer Arijit Singh. Meanwhile, as netizens are going gaga over the latest release, we have something so beautiful for you.

An old video of Bollywood singer Arjit Singh singing 'Perfect' -- one of Ed Sheeran's popular songs -- is going viral online, garnishing praise from netizens. Shared on Instagram, the video features the singers' 'perfect' equation with other as they croon the romantic song.

As Arijit sings the iconic lines, "Baby I'm dancing in the dark", Ed chimes in with "with you between my arms".

Watch

"Arijit vs. Ed Sheeran? Never knew Arijit would sound this good! Who else felt the magic?" the video was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Both are great, but just imagine if Arijit Singh starts making English songs for Global Audience", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Soothing".

A third joined, "Beautiful! Harmonising to perfection".