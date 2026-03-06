As Rupee tumbles against Dollar, why does Juhi Chawla's 2013 post trigger debate on Reddit?

Amid geopolitical uncertainties and Middle East tension, the Indian Rupee against the dollar hit a record low, breaching the 92/$1 mark for the first time on Wednesday. Amid this, Juhi Chawla's 2013 tweet has been widely shared on Reddit.

Amid geopolitical uncertainties and Middle East tension, the Indian Rupee against the dollar hit a record low, breaching the 92/$1 mark for the first time on Wednesday. Ever since, discussions and debates have been ongoing on social media platforms, where Indians are expressing their worries and distress about how the nation is economically slumping. Amid this, Juhi Chawla's 2013 tweet has been widely shared on Reddit, but why?

Rupee against Dollar: What is Juhi Chawla's 2013 tweet, and why is it trending?

​Back in 2013, when the Indian Rupee fell against the US Dollar, valued at approximately Rs 60-Rs 62, actress Juhi Chawla tweeted a humorous, sarcastic comment. Her tweet, posted on August 11, 2013, read, "Thank God, Apun ke underwear ka naam 'Dollar' hai. 'Rupee' hota to baar baar girta raheta!!(Thank God, my underwear brand is 'Dollar'. If it were 'Rupee', it would keep falling again and again!)

Since the rupee has hit new lows against the dollar in recent years, her 2013 tweet has resurfaced with social media users sharing it to highlight the ongoing depreciation of the Indian currency. The tweet continues to be relevant, sparking debates and memes on social media about currency fluctuations.



Why Rupee against the dollar falling?

The Indian rupee recovered on Thursday after hitting an all-time low of 92.31 against the USD, though currency experts believe the domestic currency is likely to remain under pressure due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and elevated crude oil prices. According to currency experts, the rupee strengthened to 91.58 against the US dollar after suspected intervention in the market helped the currency recover sharply before the opening of the domestic market.

Experts noted that such sharp movements in the offshore market often indicate possible intervention to stabilise the currency when it approaches record low levels. In currency trading, the NDF (Non-Deliverable Forward) market refers to offshore trading of currencies like the Indian rupee, where settlement happens in US dollars instead of physical delivery of the currency. The OTC (Over-The-Counter) market refers to direct currency trading between banks and financial institutions rather than through a centralised exchange. Movements in the NDF market often influence the opening trend of the domestic OTC rupee market. Market participants said that despite the brief recovery, the rupee continues to face pressure from global factors, including geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices. (With inputs from ANI)