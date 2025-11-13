As Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma's video hugging a fan goes viral, know all about her boyfriend Joshua Sterling, he works as...

According to the LinkedIn profile, Joshua is an internationally published model with 5+ years of experience in recruitment, talent acquisition and general HR. He previously worked for a leading global recruitment agency, heading up and managing a team in their life sciences division.

Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma has been making waves with a heartwarming video going viral for her sweet gesture towards her emotional fan. Amid this, there is curiosity among fans about her boyfriend, Joshua Sterling, whom she soft-launched on Instagram in June.

Who is Sunanda Sharma's boyfriend?

Joshua Sterling is a London-based British-Kittitian model and the boyfriend of Punjabi singer and actress Sunanda Sharma. According to his profile, he is currently 27 years old, which makes him six years younger than Sunanda. In June, the actress left fans surprised with a thread of pictures with “Mr. Right", without revealing his identity. While she posed facing the camera, resting her head on her man’s shoulder, he stood facing back to the camera. In pictures, Joshua looked muscular as he sported wide-legged jeans with a sleeveless army green t-shirt on top. Sharing the thread of photos, Sunanda playfully wrote, “He said, ‘Let’s not tell anyone yet.’ I said, ‘Let’s post it.’ #oops #newbeginnings." In another candid photo, Sunanda was captured blushing at his man, while the last photo in the thread showed the couple adorably holding hands.

According to the LinkedIn profile, Joshua is an internationally published model with 5+ years of experience in recruitment, talent acquisition and general HR. He previously worked for a leading global recruitment agency, heading up and managing a team in their life sciences division. Following this, worked in-house across multiple lines of business with a particular focus on sourcing, recruitment and inclusion for a global financial, software, data, and media company. He graduated from Nottingham Law School.

About Sunanda Sharma

Sunanda Sharma is a prominent Indian singer, model, and actress primarily associated with the Punjabi music and film industries. Born in Fatehgarh Churian, Gurdaspur, Punjab, India, she was raised in Amritsar. Her parents, Vinod Kumar Sharma and Suman Sharma, fully encouraged her endeavours. She holds a Master's degree in Arts in English from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) in Amritsar. She began her musical journey by uploading cover songs online, and she released her first single, Billi Akh, in 2015. She became widely known for songs like Jaani Tera Naa, the GenZ favourite, Mummy Nu Pasand, and Patake, as well as her collaborative party anthem with Badshah, Tere Naal Nachna. She made her debut in the acting scene in Sajjan Singh Rangroot (2018), starring alongside Diljit Dosanjh.