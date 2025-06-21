Pakistan has stated that US President Donald Trump should get Nobel Peace Prize in 2026 "in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis”.

Pakistan has stated that US President Donald Trump should get Nobel Peace Prize in 2026 "in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis”. Meanwhile, the US President reiterated his claims of mediating the ceasefire truce between India and Pakistan, asserting that he deserves a Nobel Prize for his efforts but won't get it.

"I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for keeping Peace between Egypt and Ethiopia," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

As is the custom, netizens have flocked to internet, flooding social media with memes.

Let's take a look

An 'X' user shared a popular meme template and wrote, "Nobody: Donald Trump these days".

"The Art of Lying ft. Donald Trump", wrote another user.

A third shared a meme template from Kareena-Shahid starrer 'Jab We Met' and wrote, "Donald Trump to Nobel Peace Prize Committee".

Donald Trump has long claimed that he mediated ceasefire between India and Pakistan -- a claim repeatedly denied by the Indian government. In his Friday comments, Trump also hinted at a peace agreement he said would be signed on Monday, aimed at ending hostilities between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda -- a long-standing regional conflict.

“I should have gotten it four or five times. They won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals", said the US President.