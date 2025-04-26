After the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which claimed 26 lives, India took bold countermeasures to tackle cross-border terrorism backed by Pakistan. One of the key decisions include suspension of Indus water treaty.

As Pak cries over India's action, its citizens mock their own government

Under the Indus water treaty signed between India and Pakistan, an agreement was made regarding the use of water from the Indus water system. India kept three eastern rivers - Sutlej, Beas and Ravi - with itself while Pakistan was allotted three western rivers - Indus, Jhelum and Chenab. In exchange for peace, India allowed Pak to use 80 per cent of water from the entire Indus system.

However, the Indus water treaty has been suspended for an infinite period amid the rising tensions with the neighbouring country. Despite the country sweating over India's action, its citizens have found a way to mock their own government. Want to know how?

A Pakistani user reflected on the worrisome conditions in his country and jokingly wrote, "Jung karni ho toh 9 baje ke pehle kar lena, 9:15 par gas chali jaati hai humari".

Another user mocked the government and said, "The funniest s**t is there is absolutely nothing India can threaten us with that we aren't already suffering from at the hands of our own government."

"Paani rok loge? Wese hi nahi aata. Maar doge? Humari government maar hi rahi hai. Lahore le loge? Le lo, aadhe ghante baad khud wapas kar jaaoge", he added.

A third joined, "Dear Indians, Karachi par hamla karna ho toh mobile phones India mein hi chhor kar aana".

Another user posted a popular meme template and wrote, "India paani do aankh mein saabun chala gaya hai".