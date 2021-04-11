Trending#

COVID-19 vaccine

Ind vs Eng

Assembly Elections

  1. Home
  2. Viral


As #MangoWars trends on Twitter, Indians debate to decide which 'Aam' is the best kind

Different states in India boast of different varieties of mango including Alphonso, Chaunsa, Langra, Totapuri and Kesar.


As #MangoWars trends on Twitter, Indians debate to decide which 'Aam' is the best kind

File photo

Share

Written By

Edited By

Tanya Rao

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 11, 2021, 08:35 PM IST

Summers and Indians have a very love-hate relationship. While the season brings with it humidity, sweat and extreme temperatures, it is also accompanied by season favourites like Mango.

A nation of a billion people wait every arrival every season. Mango, most often called the ‘king of fruits’ is enjoyed by young and old across India. From eating the raw fruit to infusing it in drinks and other food, people savour it in any and every form.

What’s fascinating is that this one fruit has a number of variants grown across the country. This juicy and pulpy fruit comes in many shapes, sizes and flavours. 

Different states in India boast of different varieties of mango including Alphonso, Chaunsa, Langra, Totapuri and Kesar. While Uttar Pradesh is famous for Dusheri mangoes,, West Bengal is know for Himsagr variety of males and Andra Pradesh is popular for growing Safeda mangoes.

While everyone has their own favourite kind of mango, recently a war broke out on https://www.dnaindia.com/viral/report-ouch-girl-loses-teeth-after-having-too-many-mimosas-viral-video-leaves-netizens-in-splits-2885778https://www.dnaindia.com/viral/report-ouch-girl-loses-teeth-after-having-too-many-mimosas-viral-video-leaves-netizens-in-splits-2885778 over the best variant of the fruit and soon #MangoWars was trending on Twitter.

The debate started when one user claimed that ‘Alphonso is the most over rated’ mango and only ‘brand-conscious Babalog’ like it.

Soon, the Alphonso lovers came to its defence stating that the variant is indeed the best.

Although many agreed that Alphonsos are over rated and voted for Kesar mangoes.

There were many voters for Langda, Chausa and Dusheri as well.

Few people even tweeted about local variants of mangoes and how good they are.

Although the choice of favourite mangoe is a personal one, but we have to agree that the fruit is one of the best things about summer season!