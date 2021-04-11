As #MangoWars trends on Twitter, Indians debate to decide which 'Aam' is the best kind

Summers and Indians have a very love-hate relationship. While the season brings with it humidity, sweat and extreme temperatures, it is also accompanied by season favourites like Mango.

A nation of a billion people wait every arrival every season. Mango, most often called the ‘king of fruits’ is enjoyed by young and old across India. From eating the raw fruit to infusing it in drinks and other food, people savour it in any and every form.

What’s fascinating is that this one fruit has a number of variants grown across the country. This juicy and pulpy fruit comes in many shapes, sizes and flavours.

Different states in India boast of different varieties of mango including Alphonso, Chaunsa, Langra, Totapuri and Kesar. While Uttar Pradesh is famous for Dusheri mangoes,, West Bengal is know for Himsagr variety of males and Andra Pradesh is popular for growing Safeda mangoes.

While everyone has their own favourite kind of mango, recently a war broke out on Twitter over the best variant of the fruit and soon #MangoWars was trending on Twitter.

The debate started when one user claimed that ‘Alphonso is the most over rated’ mango and only ‘brand-conscious Babalog’ like it.

Soon, the Alphonso lovers came to its defence stating that the variant is indeed the best.

Should Try Ratnagiri Devgad Alphonso Mangoes King of Mangoes for a Reason Hapus Aam is the best thing available in Summer If one thinks Alphonso is Overrated I'm sorry he has no Taste of Mangoes — NIKHIL GUPTA(PRINCE) (@nikhilprince98) April 11, 2021

Excuse me? Those of you who can’t choose an Alphonso, eat your chausas and langdas. Enjoy, enjoy the lesser fruit. Ja, ja. Ja apne khet main. Aapun Ka aaphoos hum hi khayengey. @sanjeevsanyal tu bhi? Kuch bhi... — Manjeet Kripalani (@ManjeetKrip) April 11, 2021

Forgive me #KingAlphonso for they know not what they do or say. #Mangowars. — Sidharth Bhatia (@bombaywallah) April 11, 2021

Alphonso is the King !!!!!! — shrikant mhaske (@shrikantmhaske) April 11, 2021

Although many agreed that Alphonsos are over rated and voted for Kesar mangoes.

Kesar lovers don’t care. Happy we’re few in numbers. More for me. — Zalak Bhavsar (@andzalak) April 11, 2021

+1 Kesar is ultimate bliss. Rich in colour, sweet in taste. — Harshil હર્ષિલ (@MehHarshil) April 11, 2021

Kesar is the best, just try and thank me later. — AjayPremKaushalPareek (@AjayPremKaushal) April 11, 2021

There were many voters for Langda, Chausa and Dusheri as well.

I actually hate Alphonso. Give me Langda any day. Its alphonso that is lame, not langda — Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) April 11, 2021

East or West ,Langda is the best. — प्रीti (@Preeti_S_24) April 11, 2021

To your Alphonso, I raise a Dussehri the beauties you find only in Kolkata summers. — Mitali Mukherjee (@MitaliLive) April 11, 2021

Few people even tweeted about local variants of mangoes and how good they are.

Nothing comes close to a Mallika - ultimate Queen of taste. Alphonso is so overrated — Bindu Krishnan (@VGKfan) April 11, 2021

Malda is the best Mango . Hands down. — Sumit Singh (@TheSumit_Singh) April 11, 2021

Bangenapalli and Nuziveedu Rasalu of Andhra Pradesh are in the top 10 varieties for sure. — PM Rao (@raopm9) April 11, 2021

Send me your address.. i ll send you homegrown South Gujarat Kesar from my orchard.. I am pretty sure this will end the disscussion and the war. Kesar in South Gujarat in particular is regarded as the king of Mangoes. #MangoWars — Chintan Desai (@Savio309) April 11, 2021

Although the choice of favourite mangoe is a personal one, but we have to agree that the fruit is one of the best things about summer season!